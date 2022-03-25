March 25, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The United States and the European Union are reopening girls' schools for the Taliban

The United States and the European Union are reopening girls’ schools for the Taliban

Noah French March 25, 2022 1 min read

(ANSA) – Washington, March 24 – Six countries, including the United States, have called on the Taliban to “reconsider” their decision to close middle schools for girls. Representatives from France, Italy, Norway, the United States, Canada and Great Britain and the European Union have warned that the decision could have “harmful consequences for women” but could undermine Afghanistan’s ambition to become a respected member. The international community reads, “We condemn the Taliban’s decision on March 23 to deny many Afghan girls the opportunity to go back to school.” The decision comes after several months of work by the international community to support teachers’ salaries based on the promise that schools will be open to all “note continues.” We urge the Taliban to rescind this decision, which will have repercussions. Beyond harming Afghan girls, it could deeply undermine Afghanistan’s opportunities for social cohesion and economic development, as well as its ambition to become a respected member of the international community and the desire of Afghans returning from abroad. , Italy, Norway, Canada, Great Britain and the European Union Read More Has “. (ANSA).

See also  EU-USA, Democratic Summit today: Hungary excluded, Brussels embarrassment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Weather forecast. The Arctic will sink in Europe at the end of March, and finally rain in northern Italy. This is what happens 3B Meteo

March 24, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Vares kills two 13- and 7-year-old children and kills himself: Bodies found by their mother

March 24, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Escape from Celladica to Brescia, then scenes: Escape

March 24, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

The United States and the European Union are reopening girls’ schools for the Taliban

March 25, 2022 Noah French
4 min read

Il Catullo launches six new international destinations and prepares for the summer season with Verona Airport’s workshop

March 25, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Today’s horoscope, Friday, March 25: Beautiful surprises for Capricorn

March 25, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The “dust load” returns to Italy, but this time it will be more full due to the winds of Scirocco “ILMETEO.it

March 25, 2022 Karen Hines