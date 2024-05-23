They are Beatrice, Eugenia and Zara

Kate Middleton will not return to public engagements. Kensington Palace made the announcement official a few days ago, confirming rumors that the princess’s battle against cancer is becoming increasingly difficult. With Kate continuing treatment and Carlo also facing illness, the weight of the crown falls entirely on the shoulders of William who, however, can currently rely on his large family. In particular, his cousins: Beatrice and Eugenia visited Who, given the current shortage of royals available to replace Charles and Kate, are the most reliable and safest candidates to replace them on official occasions. As at the garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 21: William, who replaced the absent king, was supported by his family. But who are the future king’s three cousins ​​and what is their role in the royal family?