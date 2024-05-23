May 23, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Cannes Film Festival 2024 All the looks from Evening 9 and Eva’s lesson

Cannes Film Festival 2024 All the looks from Evening 9 and Eva’s lesson

Lorelei Reese May 23, 2024 2 min read

festival It was 2024 It’s drawing to a close: The ninth (and fourth-to-last) red carpet evening runs like clockwork. To some extent. To break the reassuring party to review the somewhat elegant and somewhat shocking dresses of the great, brilliant, unknown divas, here is a guest on the screening of the film. Le Count of Monte Cristo With a diameter of several meters, the face is printed on it Christo In a very large version. Doubtful, at least.

(Photo by Christophe Simon/AFP via Getty Images)

Christophe Simon/Getty Images

To stay up to date with the latest royal family, celebrities, shows and all the news from the world Vanity gallerySubscribe to our channel the news.

From the sacred to the profane, the step is short, and so on the red carpet among the many illustrious guests appears the always smiling and gorgeous person Eva Herzigova, which in a few minutes and in a few well-placed steps offers a great lesson in style: it is not necessary to show off a compass-sculpted chest or shake a crotch to be sensual. For example, it shows a humble appearance with the malice of the truth. And there isn’t any.

On the expected guests front, the princes Pierre Casiraghiaccompanied by Beatrice Borromeo. Much ado about nothing? The paparazzi are happily posing, but on the glamor front, we were left a little empty-handed…

All the looks from Night 9 of Cannes 2024 (and our votes) below.

See also  Big brother Alberto De Besis attacked by former rival: "He feels like a star"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

They are Beatrice, Eugenia and Zara

May 23, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Antonino Cannavacciuolo closes his Novara bistro. Attack on the former mayor. Chef: “We tried.”

May 22, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

He persecuted the singer and her mother with letters and letters

May 22, 2024 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

Ilaria Challis released from prison and under house arrest – News

May 23, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Cannes Film Festival 2024 All the looks from Evening 9 and Eva’s lesson

May 23, 2024 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

A Starlink train is visible in Italy this evening. Here’s how to see it with the naked eye

May 23, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Gorgeous, eye-catching selfies? Here is the app that revolutionized photos

May 23, 2024 Gerald Bax