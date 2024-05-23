Cannes Film Festival 2024 All the looks from Evening 9 and Eva’s lesson

festival It was 2024 It’s drawing to a close: The ninth (and fourth-to-last) red carpet evening runs like clockwork. To some extent. To break the reassuring party to review the somewhat elegant and somewhat shocking dresses of the great, brilliant, unknown divas, here is a guest on the screening of the film. Le Count of Monte Cristo With a diameter of several meters, the face is printed on it Christo In a very large version. Doubtful, at least.

(Photo by Christophe Simon/AFP via Getty Images) Christophe Simon/Getty Images

To stay up to date with the latest royal family, celebrities, shows and all the news from the world Vanity gallerySubscribe to our channel the news.

From the sacred to the profane, the step is short, and so on the red carpet among the many illustrious guests appears the always smiling and gorgeous person Eva Herzigova, which in a few minutes and in a few well-placed steps offers a great lesson in style: it is not necessary to show off a compass-sculpted chest or shake a crotch to be sensual. For example, it shows a humble appearance with the malice of the truth. And there isn’t any.

On the expected guests front, the princes Pierre Casiraghiaccompanied by Beatrice Borromeo. Much ado about nothing? The paparazzi are happily posing, but on the glamor front, we were left a little empty-handed…

All the looks from Night 9 of Cannes 2024 (and our votes) below.