Taylor Swift equals Madonna’s UK number one

Londra – Taylor Swift is definitely the pop star of this era. Record after record between recordings, concerts and social media. And her last great achievement, as reported by The Guardian, brought her very close to the icon Madonna. Taylor became the artist with the most albums in the UK, just like Lady Ciccone. Not only that, it’s also dominating this week’s singles chart, with three songs in the top five including the No. 1 hit, “Fortnight,” featuring Post Malone. It is his fourth No. 1 single and his third chart-topping duet.