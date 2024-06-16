Taylor Swift equals Madonna’s UK number one

Londra – Taylor Swift is definitely the pop star of this era. Record after record between recordings, concerts and social media. And her last great achievement, as reported by The Guardian, brought her very close to the icon Madonna. Taylor became the artist with the most albums in the UK, just like Lady Ciccone. Not only that, it’s also dominating this week’s singles chart, with three songs in the top five including the No. 1 hit, “Fortnight,” featuring Post Malone. It is his fourth No. 1 single and his third chart-topping duet.
Taylor Swift, what a record
With 207,000 chart sales (as a result of streaming plays and purchases), Tormented Poets Division outperformed the rest of the top ten and achieved the biggest opening week sales in the UK in seven years since Ed Sheeran in 2017. No artist has made 12 records as quickly as Swift. She did it in 11 years and six months, much faster than the Beatles, who had to wait until the 1977 Hollywood Bowl for a 12th-place finish. And in Italy? It immediately occupies the top of the best-selling albums chart con il suo “The Tortured Poets Section.”
