June 16, 2024

Michele Pravi responds to the Pope from the pride of Turin: “Femaleism? We are citizens demanding respect” – video

Lorelei Reese June 16, 2024 2 min read

He may still be a global idol of the left, but Pope Francis seems to have played off his LGBTQ+ audience, with this attack, even behind closed doors, on the damage that “sodomy” can cause (within the church, but apparently not alone). It was inevitable, after this mistake – according to some reconstructions, it was repeated a few weeks later at another meeting – that this year Pride would receive responses in kind from those who are instead quite proud of their “different” identity. Michele Pravi spoke on behalf of the entire community that took to the streets today in many cities in Italy (and beyond). The actor, singer and songwriter, who was this year’s testament to the Turin parade, thus reclaimed the pride of the LGBTQ+ community: “Pride is an event that celebrates love but not only that, because we do not need anyone’s permission to love or to be loved.” Be who we are. It is a demonstration that celebrates rights, because we need to hear and see. In this period – Bravi continued – a word that is often heard is fear, and I fear for Italy and Europe, and that
The people chosen by the majority to represent us have chosen not to see us. “Rights are something that must be fought for every day, and when you demand equal rights, you are not just fighting for society, but for everyone.” Then the Pope’s final punchline: “This square may be full of homosexuals, but above all we are citizens who demand that “We respect them.”

