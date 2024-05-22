Antonino Cannavacciuolo closes his Novara bistro. Attack on the former mayor. Chef: “We tried.”

Antonino Cannavacciolo Closes permanently “Cafe and Bistro” in Novara. The chef and his wife Cinzia primastaThey confirmed this to Agi, after an intense controversy that arose in recent days in the local Novara press, fueled by the former mayor – from 2001 to 2011 – and the current regional secretary of the association, Massimo Giordano. The politician intervened regarding the fact that Cannavacciolo’s place is connected to Kokia Theater, never reopened after the New Year holiday, stressed in a Facebook post that this restaurant “is a living room in the city: it cannot remain closed all this time” and then directly attacked the chef: “Who are you? Don’t like Novara, so pack your bags. Or at least water the dying plants.”

Antonino Cannavacciolo replied Here is the answer: “The months of closure of the restaurant – explain Cinzia and Antonino – were used to evaluate all possibilities, from continuing the work carried out in recent years to evaluating profound changes. We have finally decided to close Cannavacciuolo Café & Bistrot in Novara, A piece of our history that we will remain associated with forever.” Cannavacciuolo arrived at Novara in October 2015, after a long courtship by the then center-left management, which focused on a famous name to restore the prestige of the place attached to the city’s theater. After 9 years, the contract expired, and Cannavacciuolo’s company Exercising the option to renew for another 9 years but after New Year’s Eve 2024, despite paying the rent regularly, the bistro never reopened.

The project “We have grown along with this project – comments Chef Antonino and his now wife – as have the enthusiastic children who make our team great every day. With them, we began to take a new direction for the group, focusing more on developing hospitality and retail; A space that allows us to make our resources flourish and realize their aspirations.” “After these reasons – they continue – we realized that Café & Bistrot could no longer represent a space for continuous growth, because it was not in line with our present, and we thought it was right to leave it to focus our energies on all projects. “The other.”We thank Novara and the people of Novara “With these years together, we hope that those who come after us will be able to continue our work, focusing on quality and service,” they concluded. “The curiosity of the people of Novara and beyond is now pinned on Cannavacciolo’s successor in the prestigious location.” See also King County requires proof of COVID vaccination or negative test for restaurants, events and gyms

