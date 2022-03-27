Head to the Oscars night

Tonight – from the age of two or more or less up to five – there will be the 94th Academy Awards, the most important awards in American cinema, awarded by about ten thousand film professionals who are part of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Awards will be given in 23 categories: each with five nominees, except for Best Film, of which there are ten. The movie with the most nominations is dog powerwhich with heart signs And the Belfast It is also one of the films considered to be the favorite for the Best Picture Oscar. Three years later withoutThe event will once again feature female announcers: actresses Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

Movies and predictions

after dog powerwhich received 12 nominations, was the film with the most nominations dunes (10), followed by Belfast And the West side story (7) It Winning Family – King Richard (6). Each of these was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture – the other six being Heart Signs, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Licorice Pizza, Illusions Gallery – Nightmare Alley. The favorite for the Best Picture Oscar is dog power, an anti-Western film that would also be Netflix’s first Best Picture Oscar; The other two films that are said to have had a good chance Belfasta black and white autobiographical film, e heart signsWhich talks about deafness and is a remake of a French movie.

The biggest directing Oscar nominee is Jane Campion (Director dog power), the biggest nominee for the Best Actor Oscar is Will Smith, who participated in Winning Family – King Richard He is the inflexible father to tennis sisters Venus and Serena Williams. It appears that the winner of the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress is Jessica Chastain, for her role in Tami Fay’s eyes. dunes It seems that he is destined to win more than one “artistic” award.

Japanese movie drive my car – Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and based on a short story by Haruki Murakami – it was nominated not only for Best Picture, but also for Best Director, Best Non-Original Screenplay and Best International Film, a category in which it is clearly a favourite. Norwegian animated documentary run away Nominated for Best International Film, Best Animated Feature and Best Documentary.

As for Italy, in addition to It was God’s hand By Paolo Sorrentino, nominated for Best International Film, for Animated Film LucaDirected by Enrico Casarosa. Then there is the nomination of Massimo Cantini Parini, who took care of the clothes cyrano.

party

After 2018, when Jimmy Kimmel held the Academy Awards, the Academy chose to continue operating without the lead singers for three years. However, as this did not help increase interest in the event and the number of American spectators, this year he was chosen to assign delivery to Schumer, Hall and Skyes, all of whom are known above all for their comedic roles.

In addition to them – and of course in addition to who will win and draw bust notes – To hand out the awards they will go up on stage, Among other things: Kevin Costner, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Garner, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tiffany Haddish, Woody Harrelson, Tony Hawk, Anthony Hopkins, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoe Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Rami Malek, Shawn Mendes , Jason Momoa, Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong’o, Elliot Page, Chris Rock, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Serena and Venus Williams. Then there will be musical performances among others, Beyoncé and Billie Eilish.

An important novelty of this year’s gala is the fact that eight out of 23 categories will be awarded (short film, documentary short, animated short film, editing, makeup and hairstyle, soundtrack, scenography and sound). Before the start of the live TV broadcast. The winners and their recorded speeches will continue to be shown during the live broadcast. It’s a choice aimed at shortening the duration of the party, but for various insiders You didn’t like it.

direct

The party, which will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will begin at 2 a.m. in Italy and can be watched live on Sky Cinema Oscar and Sky Uno and streamed free on TV8. The suspended live broadcast will start shortly after midnight.

a year ago

The party was mostly in attendance but was clearly marked by the epidemic, which led to the closure of many cinemas for most of the previous year. The Best Film award went to Bedouin, which also won Best Director (for Chloe Chow) and Best Actress in a Leading Role (for Frances McDormand). Anthony Hopkins (who was not present) received the Best Actor Award for his performance in the father. The Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress awards went to Daniel Kaluuya and Yoh Jung Yoon for Judas and the Black Christ And the Minary. All in all, it was not a memorable party.