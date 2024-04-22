There is a Tampere comment

The fencer, silver medalist in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, consoles her friend who was burned by “Jimbo” as Italian flag bearer at the Paris Olympics: details

Rome – “If the mountain does not go to Muhammad, then Muhammad goes to the mountain…This is the controversial post on Instagram by Rossella Fiamingo: The silver medalist fencer at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics comforts her swimmer boyfriend Gregorio Paltrineri Which he hoped would be one of the two Flag bearer DaleItaly in Paris Olympics, Then the choice fell on Gianmarco Tamperi and Ariana Errigo.

Fiamingo, social publication and commentator of Tampere

the Olympic champion In fact I posted a photo depicting the 1994 class of Carby with a A medal around his neck And the Tricolor flag On the shoulders: a kind of desire in light of the start of the games France the next July 26. The fencer's post was also commented on by Gianmarco Tamperi who responded with emojis Red heart.