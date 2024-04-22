There is a Tampere comment

The fencer, silver medalist in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, consoles her friend who was burned by “Jimbo” as Italian flag bearer at the Paris Olympics: details
Rome – “If the mountain does not go to Muhammad, then Muhammad goes to the mountain…This is the controversial post on Instagram by Rossella Fiamingo: The silver medalist fencer at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics comforts her swimmer boyfriend Gregorio Paltrineri Which he hoped would be one of the two Flag bearer DaleItaly in Paris Olympics, Then the choice fell on Gianmarco Tamperi and Ariana Errigo.
Fiamingo, social publication and commentator of Tampere
the Olympic champion In fact I posted a photo depicting the 1994 class of Carby with a A medal around his neck And the Tricolor flag On the shoulders: a kind of desire in light of the start of the games France the next July 26. The fencer's post was also commented on by Gianmarco Tamperi who responded with emojis Red heart.
Corriere dello Sport by subscription
Together for passion, choose the way
Subscribe to the digital version of the newspaper. Matches, stories, insights, interviews, commentaries, columns, rankings, results, lineups and previews.
Always with you, as you wish
“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”
More Stories
BBC sports presenter Emma Louise Jones has shared new photos of a daring outfit as she has been dubbed the 'most beautiful woman in the UK'.
Inzaghi: “The derby? It's not an obsession. The promotion is about to end. Cyclo Inter will continue”
The penalty kick was rejected and the goal was disallowed for the visitors