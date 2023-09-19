Champions League: Milan is pressing, but with Newcastle the score is only 0-0 – Football

Milan and Newcastle end in a 0-0 draw News In one of the matches of the first day of the sixth group of the European Champions League

Good movie with an ending that doesn’t match the script. There’s nothing to add to the end credits of the Milan-Newcastle match. A Eurovision film with only one hero, but with additional roles that do not match the performance presented. It ends with a score of 0-0 at San Siro, without that happy ending that seemed destined to crown an hour and a half of play for the Rossoneri. Proactive but imprecise, hungry but dissatisfied. Newcastle started strong and evaporated as quickly as beer foam stuck in the mug. It’s the result that matters, but Pioli’s glass is half full is the psychological response after the knockout in the derby. For the first three-quarters of an hour of the match, only one team is playing the game, and Milan’s flaw, if anything, is their inability to break the balance. First half statistics say that Milan made 14 attempts, of which Pope saved 6, and 2 for the visitors. Who finished the last Premier League with the best defence, like City. In the second half, the story changes a little, even if in the final the visitors also tried to create a twist with Longstraff unleashing Newcastle’s only real chance, the ball being deflected into a corner kick by Flying Sportiello. Yes, because as if the 0-0 scoreline wasn’t enough, Milan suffered a muscle injury to Mignan. He came off 10 minutes from time with a flexor problem, shortly after Loftus-Cheek also left the field with injury. And to say that the start was of a completely different tone, with what San Siro knew he could offer and which he did not fail to offer: chants for Tonali and Pioli during the warm-up, to emphasize how much pride the Rossoneri was able to offer. To overcome even a difficult defeat like the one in the derby. For the former Tonali player, the sign of the cross when entering the field and an unconditional reversal of the gaze that points in the direction south and his choreography. Perhaps precisely to make the weight of history less relevant, Newcastle started very high at the start and pressed directly into the opposition box. However, the balance on the playing field is changing rapidly and will never be restored. It’s the 12th minute when Bubega shoots from distance and Pope puts his fists into the goal and then repeats on Chukwueze. Opportunities explode the maximum and give Milan the opportunity to show its activity. Giroud and Krunic try, headers from Theo and Loftus-Cheek, they are good at moving behind Tonali more often than not and finding the shot. Then Giroud again rotated inside the area in two steps. And Liao, who enters the area after being freed from three defenders, but stumbles with an unexpected back heel and misses the greatest opportunity. Newcastle stayed alive, adapting to the large spaces and high tempo in the second half, as is the case in a Premier League match. Loftus-Cheek wins almost all duels with Tonali, but leaves the field due to injury after running alongside his predecessor, who in turn leaves the field. Leao headed in from Florenzi’s cross, then Pulisic and Theo shot, but nothing could change the result. A lot, but very little to break the balance before the closing credits.

