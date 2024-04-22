April 22, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

BBC sports presenter Emma Louise Jones has shared new photos of a daring outfit as she has been dubbed the 'most beautiful woman in the UK'.

BBC sports presenter Emma Louise Jones has shared new photos of a daring outfit as she has been dubbed the 'most beautiful woman in the UK'.

Mirabelle Hunt April 22, 2024 2 min read

Emma Louise Jones has been named 'the most beautiful woman in the UK' after sharing new photos of a daring dress.

The glamorous sports influencer is already a favorite among football fans online and has over 400,000 followers on Instagram.

BBC sports presenter, Emma Louise Jones, has shared new photos of a daring dress she woreCredit: Instagram @eljonesuk

10

Emma's dress showed off her epic cleavage and some leg

Scroll down for adorable photos of EMMA

And in her latest snapshot, she left nothing to the imagination in the little black number.

With a plunging neckline, it showed off Emma's stunning cleavage.

While a slit below the waist revealed her gorgeous legs.

Needless to say, her fans were complimentary on social media.

“The most beautiful woman in the UK,” one fan wrote.

Another shared: “Bond girl in the making.

A third posted: “You look amazing Emma.

While a fourth wrote: “Absolutely amazing.”

Emma's caption on the shot reveals why she's fully dressed.

She captioned the snaps: “I hosted the Player of the Year awards ceremony at @leedsunited and didn't take any photos while I was there because I was busy having fun.”

Emma Louise Jones is 'breaking the internet' by sharing a video of herself bizarrely trying her hand at mixed martial arts

The 34-year-old is a firm favorite with Yorkshire fans, having appeared on Leeds United on TV.

Among the awards presented by Jones was the Player of the Year award, which was given to former Chelsea player Ethan Ampadu.

Crysencio Summerville won Player of the Year honors.

See also  Manchester United-Roma: Potential formations and where to see the European League go | first page

While much sought-after teenager Archie Gray was named Young Player of the Year.

Patrick Bamford won the Goal of the Season award for his impressive performance in the FA Cup against Peterborough United.

Jess Rousseau was named Leeds Player of the Year.

Jones recently shared a video of himself trying out MMA.

The broadcaster uploaded a video clip in which she appears struggling on the ground while teaching her some basic movements.

“I'm not sure I will become an MMA fighter after this training session,” she wrote after the session.

Emma is amazing

Blonde beauty Louise Jones has over 400,000 followers on Instagram

10

Blonde beauty Louise Jones has over 400,000 followers on InstagramCredit: Instagram @eljonesuk
Fans often comment on her sexy photos

10

Fans often comment on her sexy photosCredit: Instagram @eljonesuk
Emma, ​​standing alongside Jeff Stelling, is a TV presenter

10

Emma, ​​standing alongside Jeff Stelling, is a TV presenterCredit: https://www.instagram.com/eljonesuk/?hl=ar
In no time, Emma joined the bra club

10

In no time, Emma joined the bra club
Emma occasionally appears on BBC Sport

10

Emma occasionally appears on BBC Sport
Leeds fans saw Emma present on their TV channel

10

Leeds fans saw Emma present on their TV channel
Emma is wearing a sexy red dress

10

Emma is wearing a sexy red dress
Emma got the title

10

Emma was named “The Most Beautiful Woman in the UK”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Inzaghi: “The derby? It's not an obsession. The promotion is about to end. Cyclo Inter will continue”

April 21, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

The penalty kick was rejected and the goal was disallowed for the visitors

April 21, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Youth League – Porto Milan, Abate: “They will remember us. In Zeroli…”

April 20, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

BBC sports presenter Emma Louise Jones has shared new photos of a daring outfit as she has been dubbed the 'most beautiful woman in the UK'.

April 22, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

This malware eludes antivirus software on Windows, and is very dangerous: how to overcome it

April 22, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Elections in the Maldives are a test of the competition between China and India – breaking news

April 22, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

Snowfall from Monday 22nd, even on the plains at very low altitudes, let's see where

April 22, 2024 Noah French