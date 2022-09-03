Our advice for every game, who should avoid and who should avoid – SOS Fanta

We are here for a new season of Serie A and fantasy football. As always, SOS Fanta brings you a profile SOS preview with all our tips, game by game. In-depth analysis of people, readings of each match, players to be deployed, top key players, stakes, surprises, risks to avoid, and which ones to avoid so that no bad surprises happen. Here it is Guide for next tournament day. For each game, how to guide your formation choices.

🕹 Fiorentina Juve

Fiorentina: Milinkovic is better than Igor in defense, Biraghi could be there. Dodo is still not real. Soufyan amrabat He can do well, yes to Barak, Al-Malih is not convincing. Icone is still very choppy, Sutil is in better shape, and Gonzalez is OK with the reserve. Jovic isn’t at his best yet, but he’s still deployable, not as a first choice, but he could fit in with a Trident.

Juventus: Vlahovic on the ballot but no doubt: Yes with reservation. Even if it starts outside. Melek to wear up Di Maria. Cuadrado from the previous with the cover, Paredes will be launched immediately, Kostic from 6.5. Meretti and McKinney with reserve, the young Italian talent is in great shape. Less inspiration was Locatelli, La De Sciglio and Alex Sandro. Yes to Danilo and especially to Gleeson Bremer.

🕹 AC Milan Inter

Milan: The defense was also approved for such a test, Theo apparently was not discussed. Tomori and Kalolo may be better than Calabria. Tonali and Bennacer of heart and technique, the most in the shadows is still Messias. De Ketelaere to launch, Oliver Jerrod He was not disqualified because it is his matches. No doubt about Liao.

Inter: Without Lukaku it’s all on the shoulders Lautaro Martinez, To put. Correa loves the game more than Dzeko, and Dumfries are out, while Dimarco and Darmian can also be thought of. Barilla and Halhanoglu more than the reward, Brozovic more than the vote. Skriniar, de Vrij no. agreed.

🕹 Lazio Napoli

Lazio: Romagnoli works well, better than Patrick. Lazzari is better than Marusic, publishable. Serge Milinkovic-Savic As usual untouchable, well also Luis Alberto with a reserve. No to Ficino and Cataldi, yes to Felipe Anderson. Zaccagni has to resurrect, Pedro is one of those matches here.

Naples: Di Lorenzo is always reliable, enough. Rahmani could suffer more than Kim, Mario Roy of the card. Anguisa can come out with a good score, as can Lobotka. pewter Zelensky Rouge Politano could shock him if he had more space. Lozano is unconvincing, Osimhen yes. Kvaratskhelia is looking for a raise after two games without a reward.

🕹 Cremones-Sassuolo

Cremonese: This might be the right time Cyril sweetsShould it be released in Serie A, Okereke can be proposed again, Zanimacchia a small bonus. Valerie Yes, Giglio is more dangerous. No to middlemen, in defense Aiwu is better than Chiriches and Lochoshvili.

Sassuolo: Without Berardi the attack is in an emergency situation: Pinamonti will try to put it on his shoulders, even if he takes penalty kicks. David phratesi It’s going to be precious with his entries, Lopez’s 6.5 and Thorstvedt still running in it. Kyriakopoulos is better than Toljan and Rogerio because he plays up front, Ceide is still a bit immature. Laurienté’s idea for those who just got it. Ferrari and Ehrlich are both 6.

🕹 Spezia Bologna

spices: Watch out for Gyasi, he can play later and has to be worn. he is indifference down, are his sticks. Agudelo and Reca give a good score, not to Borabiah and Holm. Simone Bastoni has a leg and ideas, he can light up. In defense, Nicolau is better than Caldara and Keuyure.

Bologna: We repeat with Arnautovic: to dress, of course. Zirkzee still needs to be rediscovered, Orsolini with a reserve. Lots of non-premium players like Barrow and Soriano. john Lokomo It can be confirmed, not to Middle and Somuro. Dominguez and Schouten for only 5.5/6, De Silvestri is better than strangers with many votes.

🕹 Verona Sampdoria

Verona: in the attack Thomas Henry The reference remains, more so than the lasagna that can’t be posted as a first choice. Well Lazovic, Varoni has to find the best case and he will do it by playing. Tameze is still not real, and gives Ilic a good score. Coppola in defense is the best.

Sampdoria: Sampdoria must change his face away from home. Sabiri hasn’t opened yet, either sissy Kabuto. It will still be an uncomfortable race, Rincon can fight and get out enough. No to Vieira, Liris is still confused and Juricic is out of shape. Gabbiadini with a reserve, in defense can bring 6 Augello and Cole.

🕹 Udine Rome

Udinese: attack works: Deulofeu more to help, have to Fit and it is +3. Pereira is still the most prevalent, better than Wallace, Lovric, and Macengo. Among the defenders, Udogie and Becao are the two that can be deployed, La Pejol, Newtonk and Perez.

Rome: Dybala is in great shape, it is impossible to leave him outside. but also Tammy Abraham Now he can take the stage, as Pellegrini does. Cristante enough, matic can not be worn. Smalling is giving good marks, Ibanez is better than Mancini in this match and opponents. Spinazzola stepped up, but so did Zalowsky. On the right, Karsdorp and Celik are enough and a little more.

🕹 Monza Atalanta

MonzaThere is no change at the moment of course, so it becomes difficult to research fantasy football. To try to save themselves the usual Matteo Pesina and Gianluca CapriThey will try to give more: shock is required. Betagna does not shine but is former, in difficulty Sensi and Carlos Augusto. No to all defenders, Berndelli could be the only one saving himself.

Atalanta: Gasperini constantly flies the changing attack, so Pasalek, Malinovsky, Ederson, Lookman and even Morell, must all be put in reserve. Without Zapata the only certainty is lost, there are many ballots. And watch out for Hojlund, too. The Koopmeiners are clearly confirmed, untouchable after a stunning hat-trick. In defense grows cheerful DemiralScalvini’s idea for whoever owns it. Ok Zappacosta.

🕹 Salernitana Empoli

Salerno: Nicola’s team is in good shape. Yes to Bonazzoli, Bulai deyaa Unleashed in the latest. Matzuki pays a lot, Candreva is publishable. In the midfield, Koulibaly gives the essence, and Filhena can bring bonuses, and the lead from 6. In defense still Kafi Brun, Guimber is better than Fazio.

Empoli: in defense Vapiano Paris It is in very good condition, to be confirmed. But Stojanovic, Luberto and Asmjali are more uncertain. In midfield, Bandinelli can be deployed, and others cannot. Bajrami can be re-launched, the Lammers score better than Satriano but the former Inter player could come close to scoring.

🕹 TURIN-LECCE

Turin: Radonjic ready to roar again, yeah to the wild Nicola Vlasic. They deserve complete trust. It could be a match from Sanabria, and Lukic could be put. La Linete and Vojvoda only abroad. In defense Schuurs can be deployed, if covered. Rodriguez and good morning enough, risky jedi.

Lychee: disguised band, to put it Gabriel fatigue Who does not touch. Sesai only if you miss third place, Hjolmand from 6. No to the rest of the midfielders, while in defense Baciruto is surprising and better than Pongrasic. Pezzella is better than Gendry.

📍 mantra tips

Pascual Mazucci (Dd, E) In good shape, he can play against Empoli hoping for a reward. Martin de Ron (M) Not a big bonus, but from M you can get a good spell score.

Emmanuel Gyasi (W, A) He should play as a second striker against Bologna, in Mantra da W there is everything. Nikola Vlasic (W,T) He got off to a great start, like a W is better than a T. Rafael Liao (a) Yes also in the derby, from A must be fixed and without doubt.

