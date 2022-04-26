April 26, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The United States and Trump are guilty of contempt of court

The United States and Trump are guilty of contempt of court

Noah French April 26, 2022 1 min read

Donald Trump was found guilty of contempt of court for failing to provide the New York Attorney General with the necessary documents and must pay $ 10,000 for each day of delay in complying with the order. Former US President’s lawyer Alina Habba has announced that she will appeal.

The documents were requested by attorney Letidia James as part of a civil investigation into alleged fraud by the former president and his Trump organization. The hypothesis of the investigation is that Trump falsely inflated the value of his assets in order to obtain bank loans, while at the same time concealing a portion from the taxpayer in order to obtain lower taxes. The Trump organization provided more than six million pages of documents to James’ office, but not from Trump’s personal files, including some handwritten notes from the former president.

Documents must be submitted by March 31. Beyond the deadline, James turned to New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoran, who found Trump guilty of contempt of court. Meanwhile, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Brock began a criminal investigation into the same case that James continued.

See also  "Where does he want to get out of the hospital", 007 had already been warned - Libero Codidiano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

April 25 Amid sun and thunderstorms, the next few hours will see 3B Meteo

April 25, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

He was saved from terrorism in front of the Goddess

April 25, 2022 Noah French
5 min read

Weather report. Traffic congestion with rain, thunderstorms and snow. Circumstances and Forecasts for Sunday 3B Meteo

April 24, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

The United States and Trump are guilty of contempt of court

April 26, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Don’t do this without a prescription

April 26, 2022 Karen Hines
6 min read

“The Famous Island 2022”, the story of the eleventh episode

April 26, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

How to set up your own home gym in three simple steps

April 26, 2022 Karen Hines