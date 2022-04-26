The United States and Trump are guilty of contempt of court

Donald Trump was found guilty of contempt of court for failing to provide the New York Attorney General with the necessary documents and must pay $ 10,000 for each day of delay in complying with the order. Former US President’s lawyer Alina Habba has announced that she will appeal.

The documents were requested by attorney Letidia James as part of a civil investigation into alleged fraud by the former president and his Trump organization. The hypothesis of the investigation is that Trump falsely inflated the value of his assets in order to obtain bank loans, while at the same time concealing a portion from the taxpayer in order to obtain lower taxes. The Trump organization provided more than six million pages of documents to James’ office, but not from Trump’s personal files, including some handwritten notes from the former president.

Documents must be submitted by March 31. Beyond the deadline, James turned to New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoran, who found Trump guilty of contempt of court. Meanwhile, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Brock began a criminal investigation into the same case that James continued.