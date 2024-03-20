The UK government will introduce an independent regulatory body for football

The British government plans to create an independent football regulatory body to oversee the sport and encourage financial stability through a bill before Parliament.

The government said in a press release on Tuesday that the regulatory body will be independent from the government and football authorities and will have the power to impose fines on clubs of up to 10% of their revenues in the event of non-compliance with financial rules.

The legislation will strengthen suitability tests for competing clubs and will also prevent “limited competitions” such as the frequently proposed European Super League.

Clubs will also be obliged to consult with fans on issues such as strategic direction and anything affecting their legacy.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “For too long some clubs have been mistreated by unscrupulous owners who have gotten away with financial mismanagement, which in the worst case could lead to complete collapse.”

“This bill represents a historic moment for football fans: it will ensure their voices are front and centre, it will prevent a breakaway league, it will protect the financial viability of clubs, and it will protect the heritage of our clubs big and small.” .

Culture Minister Lucy Fraser said: “Football is nothing without its fans.”

“We are determined to bring them back to the heart of the game and ensure the clubs continue to thrive, as vital community assets.

“The new independent football regulatory body will put the game on a sustainable footing, strengthening clubs and the entire football pyramid for many generations.”

Faced with a potential reduction in its powers, the Premier League – the world's most watched and most profitable national league – said it would study the draft law and work closely with the government, having previously expressed concerns about how the regulator could harm the European Union. . System. The league's ability to attract investments.

The EFL said on Monday: “Recognizing that the future growth of the Premier League is not guaranteed, we remain concerned about any unintended consequences of the legislation that could weaken the competitiveness and attractiveness of English football.”

The government's announcement comes after the Premier League failed last week to agree a new financial deal with the English Football League (EFL), which runs the professional game at lower levels.

The government warned the Premier League in February that it needed to reach agreement on a new deal or impose it on them.

“Why change the winning formula?”

The English Premier League welcomed the draft law.

“Let's hope so [it] “This will be an important milestone in helping us secure the long-term financial sustainability of the English football pyramid,” chairman Rick Barry said in a press release.

“The establishment of an independent football regulatory body will be at the heart of this reform, and we are encouraged that the regulator will be given fallback powers to provide financial reallocations in the event that the game is unable to reach an agreement on its own.”

David Sullivan, owner of English club West Ham United, said he opposes the establishment of a regulatory body, noting that it would be expensive and ineffective.

“The English Premier League is the best league in the world, so why change the winning formula?” He told Sky News.

“I hope the government doesn't ruin something that works. That means we will be competing with teams from European leagues who donate a small portion of the money that Premier League clubs give to both the Premier League and grassroots football.

“If the Premier League ceases to be the best league in the world in the coming seasons, it will be because of government intervention.”