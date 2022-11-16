Jannik Sinner admits: “I feel strong in my mind, but I can grow”

Sinner has been talked about for quite some time, but we should never forget his 21 years. Even today, his age surprises as much as his unstoppable rise that we have seen in recent years. In 2019, in just twelve months, South Tyrolean managed to move from No. 551 in the rankings to enter the top eighty. It was the year he also won Milan’s Next Generation Award, the tournament reserved for the top eight players under 21. “When I won that tournament, I felt strong. For me it was a huge step forward. Over time, I have become a player who knows what he wants and above all respects the work. In the end, work is the thing that leads you to win and have fun, even in tough times. For me, fun is essential. If I don’t enjoy it, I play much worse.”

Looking back, what does Sinner feel? “I have invested my whole life in this sport, since I chose to leave home at the age of 13 and a half, the goal has been to get to where I am now. Today I feel lucky because I can play any tournament, including the biggest ones, the ones I watched on TV as a kid. I don’t want to compare myself to other players because I want to have my own path, my qualities, and try to use them well every day.”

Lavazza commitment

Lavazza performed as Honor in the House, in a dual role. First of all, because the brand was born in Turin, in the city designated to host the ATP Finals until 2025. And then, because Lavazza has associated its name, for ten years, with the most important tennis tournaments in the world. “Being here, in our home, is a source of pride and satisfaction,” Marco Lavazza, vice president of the Lavazza Group, told GQ. “Working with our city, and being able to have a championship like this, one of the best in the world, is incredible. After spending ten years following tennis around the world, tennis comes home to us. On the one hand, a global event like this makes us understand the potential of our city, and on the other hand, it makes Italian consumers aware of what international consumers have already seen ten years ago ».

Lavazza’s role as ATP Finals Platinum Partner also saw the brand introduce its latest innovations, including the Lavazza A Modo Mio Tiny Eco and ¡Tierra! Bio-Organic: A blend of sustainable products, the idea of ​​innovation with regard to sustainability. In parallel with the tournament, Lavazza organized two spaces dedicated to linking tennis with the coffee experience. Created in the Fan Village of Pala Alpitour, Espressoland is a play area to tell the rules of real Italian espresso over six stages, using tennis metaphors. In La Centrale Nuvola Lavazza, on the other hand, a real tennis court has been created, produced from coffee intended for the paste. Moreover, the recovery and subsequent recycling of the materials used to create the field has been organized, thanks to a collaboration with Spazio Meta, a Milanese startup that aims to reduce waste.