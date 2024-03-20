Football: The national team left to tour the USA

(ANSA) – Rome, March 19 – After qualifying for the UEFA Euro 2024, which will be held in Germany from June 14 to July 14, the national football team led by Luciano Spalletti departed this morning from Rome Fiumicino Airport on an airline flight. eta. For the American tour. Arriving by coach at Leonardo da Vinci, the Azzurri, assisted upon arrival at the airport, Terminal 3, by Aeroporti di Roma employees and Polaria customers, arrive at the boarding gate, amidst requests for autographs and selfies from passengers of flight Az630 bound for Miami.

Italy will play two friendlies this week in the United States: the first on Thursday against Venezuela (10 p.m. Italian time, 5 p.m. local time, at “DRV PNK Stadium” in Fort Lauderdale, home of Inter Miami); Second Sunday with Ecuador (9pm Italian time, 4pm local time, at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, home of the New York Red Bulls). Three new additions to the Azzurri: Raul Bellanova (Torino), Michael Foloroncio (Verona), and Lorenzo Luca (Udinese). Among those excluded at the last minute was Francesco Acerbi after last Sunday's incident that occurred during the Inter Napoli championship match with Juan Jesus, who denounced the racist insult he allegedly suffered from the Inter defender. Instead of Acerbi, who retired from the national team yesterday, Roma player Gianluca Mancini was called up, who was already on the prior call-up list. (handle). .