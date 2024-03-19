To the United States to dispel Spalletti's doubts. The new Azzurri shirt when it appears for the first time

the band Spallettiis about to compete with the latest maneuvers conducted in light of the friendly matches in the United States vs Venezuela Mr. Dr EcuadorIt is measured by the new identity formed by the Italian coach thanks to the case of Acerbi and the need for renewal and balance that Italy You will have to find it in view of the European Championships, and now it is not so far away.

Italy towards friendly matches in the United States

In America, the Azzurri should play with 4-3-3 Set by the former Napoli coach against Venezuelain the match on Thursday, March 21 at 10 pm, which will present an unprecedented edition of the best youngsters of recent years who will be involved.

With Inter's defenders removed, it should come to that Good morning Complete the section that includes Di Lorenzo, Bastoni and Demarco with Donnarumma in goal. Locatelli returns to midfield with Barella and Pellegrini who will support the winning team. Raspadori Center forward with Orsolini and the Church external.

Italy: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Bongiorno, Barella, Locatelli, Pellegrini, Raspadori, Orsolini, Chiesa.

Doubts and solutions for Coach Spalletti

There may be hesitation but it will not affect the main points of the game structure: Spalletti Can choose Darmian To be included in eleven instead of Written by Lorenzo s Zakagne In a place church. also Raspadori He will be a confidence pick as he has not played as a starter.

Another game, another round one might say. We will understand along the way what will happen in the eleven match against Ecuador, the second match of this tournament, which will help us Spalletti To reinforce certain beliefs and attitudes. On the eve of his departure for the United States, the Italian coach expressed some thoughts accompanied by those of fans eager to see a strong, solid and victorious national team.

New Adidas shirt

What they will see against Venezuela It is definitely a new collection that was introduced on the eve of departure Adidas company H The International Federation of Football: A collection of products dedicated to the Italian national football teams (men's, women's, beach soccer, futsal and e-sports), a new chapter in the partnership between the brand and the Italian Football Federation in light of the next appointment with Euro 2024 and the upcoming commitments of international athletes.

Source: Adidas press office

Raspadori

Home kit

the Jersey Home Which we are showing you, which will be worn by the national team for the first time Luciano Spalletti In the friendly match with Venezuelaspecifically on March 21 in Fort Lauderdale – honors the tradition of the blue jerseys.

For the first time in the shirt's history, the three colors are applied to the shoulders, unifying the tradition of the shirt Adidas company In the colors of the Italian flag. The shirt fabric is created by inserting a binary code that repeats the letter i, the first letter of the word Italia, and printing it on the shirt fabric itself: an implementation that we also find in the version farOn a white base.

Source: Adidas press office

Giuliano

In the retrocollettoA verse from the hymn appears “It's called Italy” Which refers to “The Italians' Song”written by Goffredo Mamili The music was set by Michele Novaro, which helps support the emotionality of this Concept. The FIFA Coat of Arms appears on the left chest, while the logo on the reverse is white Adidas company. The design on the sides features two white crescent-shaped inserts. The white shorts return, which along with the blue socks complete the home kit.

away jersey

Me too'away jersey Inspired by the Italian flag. The red inserts on the left side and green on the right side – combined with the white body of the shirt – form the tricolour. The collar instead references the Savoy Blue color, as does the logo Adidas company And the borders of the coat of arms of the Italian Football Federation. Details at the back “It's called Italy” It represents an additional connection to national identity and its components Eno.

The full kit includes light blue shorts and white socks and will make its debut in New York on the occasion of the match Ecuadorscheduled for March 24.

Source: Adidas press office

Demarco

For travel group, Adidas company Designed for the Italian national teams, the ZNE tracksuit is the ultimate in comfort and style. The product offer dedicated to the national teams Azzurri and Azzurre is completed by a wide range of training clothing featuring gold and tri-colour detailing, enhanced by a midnight blue base for the athletes and white for the technical staff accompanying the team. National.