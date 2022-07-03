The title of Team Optimist World Champion goes to the United States. Italy are playing a mixture of fatigue and inexperience at the World Championships in Bodrum, Turkey, and are coming off defeats to the USA and Thailand, beating only Spain on the day.

“Of course we are not happy today – analyzing and summarizing coach Marcello Meringolo – but we accept the law of the game and we look forward to the next three important days when the individual title is at stake”.

The elimination is not good, but it is gaining experience, especially for a new and young national team that should take advantage of the free time this afternoon to rest ahead of the gold regattas that start tomorrow. With six more trials to aspire to the title, last Friday the entire national team qualified for gold and the top 25.

“Now we must get rid of today’s disappointment and rest well to face the last three days of fleet racing. There are still many points of interest and we must be clear thinking that this championship is still long”, concluded Meringolo.

The final victory went to the United States, who beat Ukraine 2-0, and the bronze medal went to Sweden.