De Laurentiis returns from America, surprise shot ready

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who will soon return from the United States, is ready to blow the fans away.

Naples Calciomercato– Aurelio De Laurentiis, Napoli football president He will soon return from America, the cornerstone of his film interests.

De Laurentiis was in constant contact with Giundatoli and Spalletti followed all the steps step by step.

The ADL knows that a solution must be found to the disaffection within the Azzurri team: Politano And Demme. The renewal issues of Koulibaly and Fabian Ruiz also need to be defined.

Napoli’s boss is no stranger to twists and turns, so it’s not out of the question that he could make a breakthrough. Coup d’état And the surprise announcement of a deal with Mertens.

Dries Mertens hasn’t made commitments with other teams, which will ultimately be up for negotiation. Mertens wants to stay in Naples and De Laurentiis is ready for a renewal turn.

His farewell is not as clear-cut as it seems. Of course, this would be something really unexpected, given the circumstances, but De Laurentiis never said anything.

Mertens is currently vacationing in Capri Where it can land Aurelio De Laurentiis recently returned from Los Angeles.

According to the latest news, the host may return between Sunday and Monday, so next week will be a decisive one. I meet Mertens and De Laurentiis Let’s talk about renewal on Blue Island.

Dibala shot of theater

In addition to the Mertens question, CCommunication between Napoli and Dybala. It is not clear who called, in fact everyone rushes to distract, but the phone call with them DS Giuntoli It is real.

However, the point should be made: Argentina’s Paulo is a left-handed maverick, if not for the cult D1OS He wears the blue number 10 shirt, It will be worth it 50 thousand season tickets.

It would be a masterstroke, In the year of the release of Insigne and Mertens; It will heat up the city and a stadium, despite its excellent results Spalletti It is often compared to theater.

In the meantime he has warmed up Maradona Jr: “Come, you’ll be loved like a king”Wrote away from him Instagram, in personal mail. All the better for him, looking for a new dimension after last season in gray rather than black and white.

Naples is the world capital of theater, we are ready for the De Laurentiis show. Waiting for the next episode…