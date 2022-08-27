August 27, 2022

The story of Matthew Baratieri, who was beaten and killed in Nashville after he was at a Blondie party. The ecologist from Monza was 57 years old

Lorelei Reese August 27, 2022 2 min read

He was walking down a street in Nashville, Tennessee, back to his hotel after attending a concert by his favorite rock band, Blonde. Suddenly he was hit by a pirate car, which then fled, according to local media, without saving him. died like this Mathieu Bartieri, a 57-year-old geologist and environmental expert from Monza, is well known throughout the Brianza region. A few minutes before he was beaten, he posted a picture of a deserted street on his social media: “And now on my way back after the show. Walking. some kilometres. As usual, after a blondie party. Along McGavock Pike. Nashvillewrote in the caption. Duty professor of mathematics at the preparatory school of the Instituto Bosisio Parini, in the Lecco region, Barattieri is remembered by friends and collaborators as “a unique figure, and a great champion for the defense of plants and animals.” He is very active in the ranks of environmental protection, and messages of condolence actually come from many of those who shared his passion.

“For us losing a true friend,” greeting Facebook group members park monza forever, which he founded, which today brings together more than 2,500 people. Blogger Staff Monza Real He promises that “every time we walk in the park we will think of you. You have taught us so much thanks to your passion for nature.” The Milan department of the Lombard Ornithological Group also shares an idea mentioning how he was “actively involved in publishing, education and teaching in the natural and environmental sectors”, as well as being “the author of numerous scientific publications in the field of ornithology, articles and books”.

M5S Senator Gianmarco Corbeta, who lives in Povizio Maschiago (in Brianza), also wanted to welcome him publicly: “Mattio was a genuine person who really believed in what he was doing. He is a real ecologist, not with words – he wrote – I remember arriving, years ago Many, to one of our meetings in Monza in the middle of winter, in shorts and a bicycle.” They concluded from WWF Insubria: “Thank you Matteo for everything you’ve given us over the years.”

