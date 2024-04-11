The speed of light around the Earth, watch the video that gives you goosebumps

If we could orbit the Earth at the speed of light, we would be making 7.5 rotations per second: basically 0.13 seconds per orbit! The video is creepy

If we could orbit the Earth (near the surface) in The speed of light is approximately 300 thousand kilometers per second In the voidWe will complete 7.5 revolutions per second: practically 0.13 seconds per orbit! The following video also allows you to adjust the speed as it is uploaded at 60 frames per second. Here is the animation created by the scientist James O'Donoghue:

Time Machine

To reach the moon Employs light Just over a second (1.3 light seconds). In short, much less travel time than the Apollo missions, which took a long time Three days To reach our satellite. Then, in one second, the astronauts' voices reached Earth and were transformed into a radio signal. Then it took another second to receive a response.

Distant Mars

Well, they even travel at the speed of light 3 minutes and 2 seconds To send a message to Mars (and another 3 minutes and 2 seconds to receive a response!) when our planet and the red planet are at their minimum distance (just under 55 million km). This also means that when NASA engineers send a command from Earth You have a rover on Marsit takes 6 minutes to find out if and how the order was executed (always in the best proximity conditions).

The star Next to Suntory

The closest star

As for other, more distant objects, time inevitably changes, and we consider that the star closest to Earth, Proxima Centauri, is located about 4.23 light years away (It may not seem like a lot): Light, which always travels at 300,000 kilometers per second in a vacuum, takes 4.23 years to reach us! This also means that we see the star as it was 4.23 years ago. The universe turns into an extraordinary world Time Machine Who travels into the past thanks to the speed of light and space.

