Weather on October 13th: Bad weather and strong winds return

The very short and most stable weather arc is coming to an end: Wednesday, October 13th A fresh batch of cold air of polar origin.

Therefore, between Wednesday and Thursday we will have to deal with a significant deterioration in the weather: the rains will return, especially in the south and in the regions of the central Adriatic side, with the possibility of Strong thunderstorms locally; The winds will blow hard over much of the center, south, and islands, with danger of storms; Temperatures will drop again in most parts of the country, recording The values ​​are much lower than normal.

Forecast for Wednesday, October 13th

Good weather will prevail tomorrow in the northwest and in Tuscany. Clouds will prevail over the rest of Italy: during the day scattered showers of Rain or thunderstorms In Romania, the central regions of the Adriatic, Salento, Calabria, Sicily and southern Sardinia.

Temperatures drop more in the center and south with Values ​​are below seasonal averages. Wind from the northeast in strengthening from midday until it becomes windy at night (gusts between 60 and 90 km / h); The danger of storms, especially along the coasts of the Adriatic Sea.

Weather forecast for Thursday, October 14

Thursday cloudy sky in the south, with scattered showers in Calabria and Sicily. There are also some clouds over Abruzzo and Molise, but no rain. Nice in the rest of Italy.

The flow cold air massBlown by strong winds on Italy. Temperatures will drop almost everywhere, reaching The values ​​are several degrees below the typical mean for the period.