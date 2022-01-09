Historical hoax of “Facebook’s new rule” for your photos and privacy

So-called St. Anthony’s chains have been circulating for years, a type of spam activity that social media users see firsthand. These days, that was the “new rule of” phantom Facebook social networking siteAbout the photos you post on the platform and your photos aggregate, a Trick Evergreen that returns periodically but this time with the Facebook/Meta variant.

There is no new rule like the one reported in the Facebook post.

A similar text was already circulated in 2019.

The original version has been circulating since 2012, translated from an English language publication. Already at that time it was a hoax.

here you are Text Common these days:

Tomorrow begins the new Facebook/Meta rule where your photos can be used. Don’t forget that the deadline is today!!! It can be used in litigation against you. Everything you post will be made public today – including messages. It doesn’t cost you more than just copy and paste. It is better to prevent legal entanglements in advance than legal entanglements and apologize later. “I do not authorize Facebook/Meta or any of the Facebook/Meta related organizations to use my photos, information, messages or postings, either in the past or in the future. With this press release, I have informed on Facebook/Meta that copying or notification of or take any other action by me based on this profile and/or its contents The contents of this profile are private and confidential information Violation of privacy can be punished by law: Facebook / Meta is now a public institution. Copy/Paste

2019 version (translated from 2012)

There are no such rules. Also, the text is literally similar to Job Already traded in 2019:

Don’t forget that tomorrow the new Facebook rule starts where they can use your photos. Don’t forget the deadline today!!! It can be used in lawsuits against you. Everything you’ve posted is public from today, even deleted messages or photos aren’t allowed. It costs nothing for simple copy and paste, better safe than regret. Canale 13 news spoke about the change to Facebook’s privacy policy. I do not give Facebook or any entity associated with Facebook permission to use my photos, information, messages, or posts, whether in the past or in the future. By this statement, I give notice to Facebook that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute or take any other action against me based on this profile and/or its contents. The content of this profile is private and confidential information. Violation of privacy can be punished by law (UCC 1-308-1 1 308-103 and Rome Statute. Note: Facebook is now a public entity. All members must post a note like this. If you prefer, you can copy and paste this version. If you don’t post a statement at least once, it will implicitly allow use of your photos, as well as information in your profile status updates. Don’t share. Copy and paste. Their new algorithm chooses the same number of people — about 25 — who will be able to read your posts. So , keep holding your finger anywhere in this post and the word “copy” will appear. Click “copy”. Then go to your page, start a new post and put your finger anywhere in the blank field “Paste” will come out and press paste this is the system.

The text is nothing more than a translation of an English-language publication published many years ago, as I mentioned article From marshallable on June 5, 2012.

To check the news related to Facebook, as well as any changes to the platform, we suggest that you read newsroom official (World Health Organization).

