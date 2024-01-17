The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, the differences from the original are few according to Digital Foundry

Digital Foundry Performed the usual technical analysis for The Last of Us Part 2 Remasteredjudging the re-release of Naughty Dog's masterpiece positively but at the same time confirms it Differences with the original are few It is difficult to understand them.

Obviously we're talking about The PS4 version of The Last of Us Part 2, updated and running on PS5: In terms of resolution and frame rate, the values ​​are exactly the same and also in terms of geometry and effects, you really have to make an effort to find improvements.

Of course, the situation changes if you own one 120 Hz screen with VRR technology supportIn this case it is possible to aim for superior performance in both available graphic modes, but it was reasonable to expect something more noticeable from a modified version.