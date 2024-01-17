The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, the differences from the original are few according to Digital Foundry

Digital Foundry Performed the usual technical analysis for The Last of Us Part 2 Remasteredjudging the re-release of Naughty Dog's masterpiece positively but at the same time confirms it Differences with the original are few It is difficult to understand them.
Obviously we're talking about The PS4 version of The Last of Us Part 2, updated and running on PS5: In terms of resolution and frame rate, the values are exactly the same and also in terms of geometry and effects, you really have to make an effort to find improvements.
Of course, the situation changes if you own one 120 Hz screen with VRR technology supportIn this case it is possible to aim for superior performance in both available graphic modes, but it was reasonable to expect something more noticeable from a modified version.
Loads, options and contents
At the end of the day, it's clearly what stands out about The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Additional contentfrom missing levels to the Roguelike No Return mode, and some additional options as well regarding DualSense support.
Loading is significantly improvedas generally happens with original PS5 versions of a title originally published on PS4, where the duration ranges from 50 seconds on average to around 16 seconds: a noticeable drop, but still far from what was observed in other PlayStation 5 first parties.
Eventually, maybe It would have been more correct to call it a “director's cut.” It is not re-mastered, while also maintaining the definition that Sony themselves chose to use in their re-release.
“Incurable internet trailblazer. Troublemaker. Explorer. Professional pop culture nerd.”
More Stories
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, video comparison with the original
Learn these two functions and Google Sheets will have no more secrets for you: the quickest guide
Ubisoft's subscription manager wants you to get used to not owning games