The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, video comparison with the original

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered He is the protagonist of the novel A Video comparison It was created by ElAnalistaDeBits, which places thecreative The Last of Us Part 2 for PS4 alongside the remake of Naughty Dog's masterpiece.

Among the new features in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered there is clearly the renewed technical sector, which includes Two different graphic modes: One focuses on resolution at 2160p and 30fps, the other on performance at 1440p and 60fps, but the frame rate increases in both cases with VRR support.

Surprisingly, the speed Downloads It doesn't rise as fast in the remaster as it was in many original PS5 titles, despite being a third higher than the PS4 and PS4 Pro times.