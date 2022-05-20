Next 1.1.0 update, release date and update details – Nerd4.life

Konami announces the upcoming arrival ofUpdate 1.1.0 from eFootball 2022an update that promises to have some significance for the football game in question, with Exit date It is set for June 2, 2022 and some details have already been reported in these first tweets, as well as a contemporary update for the mobile game.

To tell the truth, they practically do not exist details Regarding the update for the PC and console version of eFootball 2022, with Konami referring directly to June 2 for more detailed information, but there are many interesting news regarding the mobile version, which will be updated at the same time.

eFootball PES 2021 cell phone eFootball PES 2022 will automatically become live through the update, with a complete relaunch of the game to the new version. However, this will include the transfer of all data, progress and wallets accumulated in the previous version, which will therefore be transferred directly to the next version.

Obviously, the move to eFootball PES 2022 will include a public update for all teams, licenses, data about players and teams based on the new season and also the end of support on some devices, according to reports from Konami, which did not elaborate. On this question as well. All that remains is to wait until June 2 to find out more. Last month we published an updated eFootball review to version 1.0.0.