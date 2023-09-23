September 24, 2023

The island that will pay you 23 thousand euros if you move (it is in Europe). “We need young families.”

September 24, 2023

Antikythera is the Greek island that will pay about 23 thousand euros to attract residents, and whoever will move there will receive about 500 euros per month for three…

Antikythera is the Greek island that will pay about 23 thousand euros to attract residents, and those who move will receive about 500 euros per month for three years, a house and a plot of land that they can cultivate to start a new life. The idea is in favor of the Greeks, but nothing prevents foreigners from trying this new adventure.

Kefalonia, low-cost alternative for summer 2023: hotel for 40 euros, umbrella and sunbeds (sometimes) free, fish dinner for 15 euros

Al Jazeera

“We need young families, to make Antikythera alive and full of children,” island president Andreas Harhalakis told Iefimerida.gr newspaper. Located in the Aegean Sea, halfway between Crete and the mainland, it is a beautiful, unspoiled place with gorgeous beaches, hiking trails and hidden caves for you to explore. A place where you can relax in peace. The journey takes 45 minutes by plane from Athens, two hours by ferry from Crete and four hours from the mainland.

the offer

There are currently only 24 residents. There used to be many, but most of them were young men who left to seek their fortune on the larger islands or on the mainland. The island has a shop, a hostel and an Airbnb, but no banks or ATMs. The boat transporting food and gas to the island cannot anchor in stormy seas, which often happens in winter. However, it is not the only place in Europe that offers a financial incentive for resettlement. In Switzerland, for example, there is a village where 50,000 euros are offered to encourage people to leave.

