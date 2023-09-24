September 24, 2023

Four dead. Accusations against Serbia – Corriere.it

Samson Paul September 24, 2023

In Kosovo, a police officer was killed Two others were injured near the Serbian border by “heavily armed attackers.” Kosovo Police announced this in a statement. In shooting I Three of the attackers were also killed. “It was the police unit They were attacked from several positions with heavy weapons, including grenadesÂ», as he approached the location where the dead end was reported, reads the police statement.

The attack occurred tonight near a monastery in Bangska. This first attack was followed by other shootings in the same area. About thirty armed men remain trapped Inside the monastery: Also in their hands is a group of pilgrims coming from the neighboring Serbian city of Novi Sad. Two crossings between Kosovo and Serbia were closed, according to the Serbian Tanjug agency.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti confirmed the incident and spoke of an attack “carried out by professionals, masked and equipped with heavy weapons.” “Organized crime, with Financial and logistical support from officials in Belgrade“He attacks our country,” he wrote on social media. According to local media, Kurti is now holding talks with the ambassadors of the United States, France, Great Britain, Germany and Italy. Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani declared that the incident “orchestrated by Serbian criminal gangs” was an attack on public order and “against the sovereignty of the Republic of Kosovo.”

NATO peacekeepers are “ready to respond if necessary” in northern Kosovo and are “working intensively to find a solution” to the unrest, NATO KFOR said.

Northern Kosovo experiences frequent unrest Tensions suddenly escalated in May, when Kosovo authorities decided to appoint Albanian mayors in four Serb-majority municipalities. More than 30 soldiers from KFOR, the NATO-led force in Kosovo, were injured in clashes with Serb protesters at the end of May. Serbia refuses to recognize the independence of its former territoryIt has a population of 1.8 million people, most of whom are of Albanian origin, and includes a Serb community of about 120,000 people, living mainly in northern Kosovo.

(News in progress)

