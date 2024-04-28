April 28, 2024

Argentina, Cristina Kirchner attacks Miley, anarcho-capitalism – breaking news

In her first public speech since ultra-liberal Javier Miley took office as Argentina's president, former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner yesterday launched a harsh attack on the government's policy, denouncing that because of it “people are dying of hunger.” “.


Speaking in Quilmes, in the province of Buenos Aires, on the occasion of the opening of a small stadium bearing the name of her late husband, Néstor Kirchner, the former head of state criticized Miley's economic policy in front of thousands of armed men, arguing that “Argentines are under intense pressure.” Unnecessary sacrifices.”


After refuting the announcement of a “historic” budget surplus in the first quarter of this year, which was achieved, in her words, by “obstructing payments that the state should have made,” Kirchner described the presidential principle as anarcho-capitalism, adding that it is “not even anarcho-capitalism.” “But anarchist colonialism.”


He then addressed Miley directly, stressing, “Maybe 60% of Argentines voted for you, but if people die of hunger when you're in government, or lose their jobs, and you don't make it to the end of the month, what's the point?” the point?”.


At the end of the speech, which lasted just over an hour, Miley responded via the The result is a destroyed country where 60% of the people are poor, and what we are doing is rebuilding the country that you destroyed.”

