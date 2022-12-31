The famous leaker has predicted the arrival of the Direct, possibly with Metroid Prime 4 – Multiplayer.it

new Nintendo Direct It may come soon, with announcements related to the Metroid series. Your opinion Metroid Prime 4but also the most superstitious Metroid Prime Trilogy for Nintendo Switch.

The news comes from well-known dropout, which projected a lot of Nintendo-related information. His name is Fun_Way_6592 and with his letters he unveiled the live-action movie along with The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword and WarioWare: Get It Together! and Splatoon 3, as well as the title in which the final title of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was revealed. That is why the community considers him more than reliable, despite his mysterious way of giving the advice he has.

Today he wrote to one of the moderators of the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, u/Spheromancer, telling him “Do you think everyone is ready and ready?” We don’t translate because we would lose the pun inherent in the word “stomach,” which is what concerns us in this case.

The reference to the Metroid Prime series seems pretty obvious, so there may be some related announcements soon. Nintendo Direct from new years? Most likely something for next week, in case Fun_Way_6592 proves dependable for the umpteenth time. we will see.

Of course, it’s only right that we take everything with a grain of salt, given that we’re still talking about a rumor, even if it’s somewhat vague.