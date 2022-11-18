Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, graphics confirm Nintendo Switch Pro needed? – Multiplayer.it

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet On everyone’s lips, but for the wrong reasons: graphics The new episode of the Game Freak series leaves a lot to be desired, to the point of being unbearable on screens of a certain size. This is another confirmation of this You need a Nintendo Switch Pro?

In our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet review, Raffaele Staccini explained to us that the game’s technical sector has obvious critical issues, with particularly low-quality textures in regards to the land, which looks like a “fuzzy mixture of green and brown”.

The article continues: “The lighting is a dancer, with its shadows appearing and disappearing due to the pop-up effect that is not devoid of any element of the scene.” “The frame rate is unstable, with severe stuttering and stuttering well below 30fps.”

“The facial animation is minimal, and the motion animations are only smooth on close-up characters: the number of joints is greatly reduced as characters move further apart, so they end up moving like robots.”



Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the characters explore the place

And again: “There is also a clear disconnect between the details of the city settings, which suffer from a somewhat noticeable alias (especially on television) but are anyway studied in terms of geometry and artistic coherence, and natural scenarios, which, we said at the beginning, are not Very diverse and empty.”

There are aspects of the technical sector that are saved, see the polygonal models of the monsters and the renewed interface, but they are certainly few for such an important and ambitious game, which set record pre-orders in the history of the Pokémon series.



Pokemon Scarlett and Violet, new transport systems

Naturally Scarlet and Violet aren’t the only games struggling on the Nintendo Switch: The Japanese hybrid console debuted nearly six years ago now, and while it’s trying to offer an entirely different experience compared to Sony and Microsoft’s platforms, its hardware limitations are becoming more and more apparent.

These issues inevitably bring back the rumors of the now legendary Nintendo Switch Pro, the mid-generation upgrade that the Kyoto house seemed to want to launch at the time of the Switch OLED, yet ultimately prefer this last revision perhaps due to the semiconductor crisis, which at the time was feeling a certain way And it could have endangered the launch of new devices.



Pokémon Scarlett and Violet, a trainer carrying a Pokémon

Whether the rumors are built or not, users are multiplying waiting for an improved version of the Nintendo Switch to appear, which could offer picture quality in keeping with the times it was connected to a 4K TV and perhaps also thanks to the use of technologies such as DLSS from NVIDIA, guarantee more stable and significantly smoother frame rates. Bigger than what’s in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as well as many other games.

Let’s be clear: the reasons why the latest episode of the Pokémon series is technically mediocre probably lie more in the developers’ shortcomings than the Nintendo Switch’s actual computational ability, since there’s no shortage of virtuous examples on the same platform but clearly notable components can guarantee Easier twist and a certain margin even in open world experiences.



Nintendo Switch in current models

In short, we hope that the first months of 2023 will finally bring with them the announcement of a new Switch model that can also meet these needs and, thanks to backwards compatibility, be able to imbue new gems like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and its now imminent sequel , desperately looking for the right compromise between ambition and performance.

Let’s Talk It is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion on the day’s news, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial board but which does not necessarily represent the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.