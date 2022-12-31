Release month confirmed by Jez Corden from Windows Central – Multiplayer.it

Jez Corden of Windows Central confirmed that Release month to Redfallwhich was unveiled in the last few hours by insider Klobrille, also narrowing down the launch window: the first week of May 2023.

Redfall is an Xbox and PC exclusive shooter developed by Arkane Studios, the Arx Fatalis, Prey, Deathloop and Dishonored software company. Insider Okami13 was the first to report May 2023 as the month of release, and then others followed, including the aforementioned Klobrille.

Sources contacted by Corden, who wished to remain anonymous, have now confirmed the information, adding that Microsoft is also aiming for an early access period for the game, managed in a similar way to what was done with Forza Horizon 5 (which pre-ordered that the Premium Edition was capable of). to play from November 5, 2021 instead of November 9).

So, if all goes according to plan, we will be able to play Redfall on PC and Xbox Series X/S in the coming months. We must remember that it will also be available at launch Game arcademaking it playable on many other devices.

Redfall is one of the biggest Xbox exclusives of 2023, tentatively slated for 2022 along with Starfield. As always in these cases, we advise you not to take the information at face value, as it is missing official confirmations.