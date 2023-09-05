The Eternal City Motorcycle Show is back in Rome

More than 200 exhibitors and motorcycle, art and music tests and many guests from all over the world. The countdown for motorcyclists in the capital has begun: in a few days (Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 September) the doors will open for the seventh edition of one of the most important events in the two-wheeled world. Two days of passion for motorbikes of all kinds. Lots of new products, artists, preparations and a high dose of fun thanks to demonstrations, live trials and testing of the latest models from major motorcycle manufacturers. International guests from Japan, Australia, the United States and Europe, who will take their pick from the many custom creations on display at the event. There will be cars, bands, deejays and American food trucks, and Saturday will be celebrated with a special evening: the Harley-Davidson Owners Club’s 40th Anniversary, the long-awaited HOG 40 Night.

The event, organized in the Palazzo deigressi, will be developed in 4 zones, to experience the motorcycle sector in 360 ° in more than 9,000 square meters: in the first outdoor part that overlooks Viale Kennedy thanks to the official test rides, visitors will have the opportunity, throughout Duration of the event, to test new models from manufacturers. Inside, companies will display their new products, trainers with the latest show bikes, and artists who will perform live in performance sessions. There will also be a dedicated shopping area and an ‘outdoor’ area that will host a stage dedicated to entertainment and performances, surrounded by a selection of local street food. It will be the cool biker party with live bands, DJ sets and performances that “color” the event.

The upper floor terrace of the Palazzo deigressi will host, on the evening of Saturday 23 September, the event that will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the HOG – Harley Owners Group, with hundreds of motorcyclists from all over Italy, Spain and Portugal, who will be able to admire the breathtaking panoramas and admire from the site Distinguished by the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, known as the “square of the Colosseum”.

In addition to testing and showcasing the latest production bikes, Eternal City stands out as one of the reference events in the custom scene. The organizers have always made sure to highlight artisans, artists and all the people who create and produce works that become art, culture and fashion.

There will be more than 60 customization specialists: professionals from all Italian regions, from all over Europe and with international guests. From the States, Bob Seger returns from Larry’s legendary Indian workshop, Frisco Joey, Club Style’s dreamy customization designer straight from San Francisco, actor, boxer and biker Chuck Zito; from Australia, artist Russell “Mo” Murchie; From Japan, Emi Suganuma and Sunny Yano from Mooneyes. According to tradition, top-level competitions and bike shows, unique bikes will be scrutinized by international juries, but only the best will be awarded. An absolute novelty of 2023: an amazing jury made up of leading personalities from the customization scene will select the best chopper motorcycles found in the designated area for the new “Colosseum Chopper Show”. One of the coveted prizes will undoubtedly be the one offered by Mooneyes: the designer of Emi and Sunny’s favorite bike will be rewarded with a trip to Japan and VIP treatment at the Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show 2023.

There will also be an area dedicated to displaying fine vintage American cars that have been restored and customized by traditional Rumblers and Puerto Rican auto clubs. It will be a prestige platform for hot rods, custom cars, vans and “stars and stripes” engines. You will share the main Italian realities of the four-wheeled custom. The Eternal City, also in this edition, will pay tribute to Japan, through performances and exhibitions in collaboration with the Japan Tourism Bureau.