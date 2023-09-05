Air Canada will increase in 2024 to 5 daily flights to Italy. Flights to Rome, Venice and Milan – ItalyVola and travel

Air Canada today announced an increase in flights between Italy and Canada for summer 2024, introducing six additional weekly frequencies in total from Rome, Venice and Milan to Canada. Air Canada will offer more direct flights between Italy and Canada than any other airline, with up to 35 weekly services for summer 2024, reflecting a 30% increase in capacity over the previous year and a 46% increase in a five-year period.

For Rome alone, the capacity increase was 72% in the same five-year period. Customers in Italy will benefit from up to three daily flights from Rome to Toronto or Montreal, daily flights from Venice to Toronto or Montreal, as well as from Milan Malpensa to Montreal during the summer 2024 season. In addition to most connecting flights within Canada, customers can enjoy convenient connections to the US, taking advantage of pre-clearance by US Customs at Air Canada's Toronto and Montreal hubs. Starting with the start of the 2023 winter season, Air Canada will be the only airline connecting Rome with Canada year-round with services to both Toronto and Montreal. These routes complement Air Canada's existing year-round services from Milan Malpensa to Montreal and onward to Toronto, as well as its seasonal summer flights from Venice to Toronto and Montreal. All flights provide convenient connections through Air Canada's Canadian hubs to destinations across the Americas, including summer destinations such as Miami, Cancun, Punta Cana and San Jose (Costa Rica). "Today's news underscores Italy's importance to Air Canada's global network and we are pleased to announce the increase in service to Canada for summer 2024," said Marc Gallardo, Air Canada's executive vice president of revenue and network planning. "We are proud to cement our position as the airline that offers more direct flights between Italy and Canada than any other airline, as well as being the preferred choice for business travel between the major economic centers of both countries. With hubs in Toronto and Montreal, our customers in Italy can benefit from seamless connections to destinations across the Americas. Our program also makes it easy for travelers to North America to reconnect with friends and family in Italy, as well as visit Italy to experience all the culture, food and history this wonderful country has to offer. Starting in summer 2024, additional Air Canada flights from Rome to Toronto and Montreal will operate on the airline's largest aircraft, the Boeing 777-300ER, which seats 450 passengers. From Venice to Toronto and Montreal, as well as from Milan Malpensa to Montreal, these flights will operate on an Airbus A330-300, capable of carrying 297 passengers. Customers in Italy can choose from three classes of service: Economy, Premium Economy and Air Canada Premium Class, which offers customers superior comfort and service in an exclusive cabin, with spacious reclining seats, personalized service, fine dining and generous extra baggage allowance. , as well as access to priority airport services. All flights are timed to optimize connectivity with Air Canada's extensive network in North America.

Seats are available by pre-booking on aircanada.com, through the Air Canada app, through Air Canada Passenger Service Centers, or through the best travel agencies in Italy.