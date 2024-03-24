March 24, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Kate Middleton, “How Many Chances of Recovery”: Talks about the oncologist

Kate Middleton, “How Many Chances of Recovery”: Talks about the oncologist

Lorelei Reese March 24, 2024 2 min read

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton announced that she is undergoing treatment, with the first round of chemotherapy, for a tumor that was discovered during the abdominal surgery that she underwent last December. However, the type or progress of the cancer was not detected. To put forward some hypotheses, oncologist Claudio Zanon, surgeon and scientific director of Motore Sanità, interviewed by il Giorno, explains: “From what was written in the newspapers and announced by Princess Middleton herself, the operation that she underwent to treat abdominal cancer was followed by an ileostomy. It may be due to a tumor in the left colon or rectum. “We can say this because a temporary ileostomy is usually performed to protect surgical anastomoses that are difficult to heal, given the vascularization and inflammation of the tissues involved.” From a clinical point of view, he notes: “We know that cancer Colon usually affects the elderly, but today we see an increase in the incidence of sporadic tumors in young people (data from Aiom Cipomo, editor) that are not related to cancer. “Lifestyles”.

Read also: Kate Middleton and William “moved on.” Thanks and warning

We are in the business of hypothesizing and speculating based on the little information available, including the prospects for recovery. “Naturally today, with chemotherapy and immunotherapy, the chances of cure increase dramatically, relapses decrease, and we have valid protocols, even regardless of the molecular characterization of the cancer,” Zanon concludes. The princess herself explained in a video on Friday that she told her three children “it will be fine.”

See also  Is Yelenia Karisi alive? That vision refreshed hope

Read also: Kate Middleton and Concetta Di Gregorio: “Absorbing the shock wave. I understand the millimeter.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

“Manskin is America's favorite band.” Los Angeles Times: “An anomaly in rap and pop”

March 24, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Amici 23, the first episode of the evening program airs tonight on Canale 5

March 23, 2024 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

Kate Middleton after announcing she had cancer: King Charles' message and the most intimate photo of her brother James

March 23, 2024 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

Kate Middleton, “How Many Chances of Recovery”: Talks about the oncologist

March 24, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Spring allergies: what they are and how to distinguish them from the common cold

March 24, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Favorite. The United States is in the lead to regain the scepter, and the Netherlands and Spain are lurking

March 24, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Is your smartphone battery always dead? The problem is there but you can't see it: How to address the error that jeopardizes the charge

March 24, 2024 Gerald Bax