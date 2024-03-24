Kate Middleton, “How Many Chances of Recovery”: Talks about the oncologist

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton announced that she is undergoing treatment, with the first round of chemotherapy, for a tumor that was discovered during the abdominal surgery that she underwent last December. However, the type or progress of the cancer was not detected. To put forward some hypotheses, oncologist Claudio Zanon, surgeon and scientific director of Motore Sanità, interviewed by il Giorno, explains: “From what was written in the newspapers and announced by Princess Middleton herself, the operation that she underwent to treat abdominal cancer was followed by an ileostomy. It may be due to a tumor in the left colon or rectum. “We can say this because a temporary ileostomy is usually performed to protect surgical anastomoses that are difficult to heal, given the vascularization and inflammation of the tissues involved.” From a clinical point of view, he notes: “We know that cancer Colon usually affects the elderly, but today we see an increase in the incidence of sporadic tumors in young people (data from Aiom Cipomo, editor) that are not related to cancer. “Lifestyles”.

We are in the business of hypothesizing and speculating based on the little information available, including the prospects for recovery. “Naturally today, with chemotherapy and immunotherapy, the chances of cure increase dramatically, relapses decrease, and we have valid protocols, even regardless of the molecular characterization of the cancer,” Zanon concludes. The princess herself explained in a video on Friday that she told her three children “it will be fine.”