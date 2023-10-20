The Epic Games Store unveils the two free games on October 26, 2023

In addition to this week’s free games, the Epic Games Store, as usual, also revealed the two free games starting October 26, 2023.

According to tradition, Legendary Games Store What is also revealed free games Which will be provided through October 26, 2023Or the ones that will be released next week: these are The Evil Within 2 and Tandem: Tale of Shadows, so let’s see them in more detail. It could be games Cleared and disbursed Over the next week from October 26 until November 2, 2023. To obtain it, it can be downloaded through the Epic Games Launcher or directly in the web version of the Epic Games Store, and once redeemed it remains in the user’s library.

The evil within 2 The Evil Within 2 has some particularly disturbing moments The most important is definitely The evil within 2, the second chapter in Tango GameWorks’ supernatural survival horror series created by Shinji Mikami, the father of Resident Evil. These details alone make it particularly interesting, but the title in question also has a special appeal due to its atmosphere and ability to build moments of intense tension and pain. In this way the series in question is completed, among other things: the first chapter is in fact a gift of the day on the Epic Games Store, and next week it will make way for its sequel. If you’re interested, we recommend that you don’t miss this opportunity to get the entire The Evil Within series for free on PC.