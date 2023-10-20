Samsung Galaxy: One UI 6.0 based on Android 14 is coming soon

It is possible that Samsung will surprise by announcing the One UI 6.0 update based on Android 14 sooner than expected.
Samsung is about to bring the new version to Galaxy series users One UI 6.0 Built on Android 14.
This update has been in development for a few months and now looks close to the official release.
To this end, the Korean giant actually began the beta phase last August, following a similar approach to the previous year, but in this round, it expanded its testing program in several regions, thus accelerating the development process thanks to the participation of the largest number of developers.
So far, Samsung has actually released it well Seven beta releases One UI 6.0 for the Galaxy S23 series, giving users the ability to dive into new features early and ensuring valuable feedback is collected.
What we know from the beta version
As we have learned in recent weeks, the latest version of Samsung’s software based on Android 14 is being introduced Noticeable improvements to the user interface.
Data collected from the Galaxy S23 series betas showed increased visual performance, a more modern font system with new emojis, and a more intuitive camera interface.
Among the recent beta releases is the leaker @tarunvats33 Reports indicate that it has spotted an update named “BWJG” on internal test servers in various regions, including Korea, India, and Europe, which may indicate that Samsung is about to release it for… Stable version of One UI 6.0.
The likely initial rollout will take place on flagship phones like the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, with the update later expanding to older models and foldable devices.
Not just for the latest models
From what we can see, the update customizations will be done individually for each device, which is why it may take some time before One UI 6.0 sees the light of day on older models.
The company’s commitment remains aimed at providing the update not only to high-end phones, but also to mid-range devices such as the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy F23 series, although at the moment it is not easy to understand at what stage and with what amount of time separation this will occur.
The official release of Samsung’s One UI 6.0 looks imminent, and while the details and exact timing may vary depending on the device model and region, users can expect to receive this update soon.
We will follow the official news to find out the actual release date.
