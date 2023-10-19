Google Play Protect also detects polymorphic apps

Google An important feature change was announced PlayProtect on android. Protection has been enhanced to instantly scan apps installed outside the Play Store (sideloading) that take advantage of polymorphism to infect your device.

Google Play Protect: Software scanning

Google Play Protection It is proactive protection against malware and unwanted apps found on all Android devices with Play Services. More than 125 billion scans are performed daily. If an infected app is detected, Play Protect automatically displays a security warning, blocks installation, or disables the app.

Cybercriminals are increasingly using it Polymorphic malware Hidden in applications distributed outside the Play Store. Links to APK files are mostly sent via email, SMS or messages. Applications appear “clean” upon installation, but the infected code is later downloaded to avoid detection.

Google Play Protect now does Software scanning. The result will be sent to the back-end infrastructure of the service and the user will know whether the application is safe or infected. On the screen there are buttons to clear and to block app installation, so there doesn’t seem to be an option to avoid the scan and install the app anyway.

Google uses machine learning and other advanced technologies to discover polymorphic applications. The updated version of Play Protect will be available for all Android devices with Play Services. The rollout is currently underway in India and will be completed in the coming months.