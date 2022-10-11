October 11, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"The End, So Far" charted at number two in the US

“The End, So Far” charted at number two in the US

Noah French October 11, 2022 1 min read

Artist: Slipknot | Photographer: Enrico Dal Boni | Date: July 26, 2022 | Location: Scaligero Castle | City: Villafranca di Verona

After reaching top spots in various countries including Germany, England, Sweden and Finland, “The End, So Far”New album by SLIPKNOTEntered at number 2 in the US.

In terms of copies sold in the United States in its first week of sales, it reached 59,000 album-equivalent units. Reported by advertisement boardIn the “hard rock” category, in 2022 it was beaten only by “Impera“In GhostIt reached an album equivalent of 70,000 units in its first week.

The previous three albums SLIPKNOTWe are not your kind“(2019),”.5: The Gray Chapter“(2014) and”All hope is gone“(2008) reached number one on the US charts, while”Volume 3: (The Subliminal Verses)“(2004) to No. 2,”Iowa“(2001) to number 3 and finally”Slipknot(1999) at 51.

“Here are the other places that reached the rankingsConclusion, so far“In various states:

Australia: 1
Germany: 1
United Kingdom: 1
Switzerland: 1
Finland: 2
Sweden: 2
New Zealand: 2
Belgium: 3
Scotland: 3
France: 5
Netherlands: 6
Ireland: 7
Japan: 11
Italy: 20

See also  Political opinion polls show Calenda-Bonino rising to 6%, undermining Forza Italia. Fdi and Pd grow, Lega and M5S decline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Draghi launched a last-minute aid reform bill for the elderly who are not self-sufficient. Cisl: “Good news, but more to be done”

October 11, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Eddie Rama: “We smuggled anti-Covid vaccines with Di Mayo”

October 10, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Civil Defense warning for severe thunderstorms, 11 regions at risk; Details »ILMETEO.it

October 10, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

“The End, So Far” charted at number two in the US

October 11, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

zodiac signs | Watch out for these four liars: stabs them only

October 11, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Lungomare di Napoli, agreeing to the contract: “More space for sidewalks, we prefer hotels and clubs”

October 11, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Cassano is crazy about infidels: “It happens every match”

October 11, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt