“The End, So Far” charted at number two in the US

After reaching top spots in various countries including Germany, England, Sweden and Finland, “The End, So Far”New album by SLIPKNOTEntered at number 2 in the US.

In terms of copies sold in the United States in its first week of sales, it reached 59,000 album-equivalent units. Reported by advertisement boardIn the “hard rock” category, in 2022 it was beaten only by “Impera“In GhostIt reached an album equivalent of 70,000 units in its first week.

The previous three albums SLIPKNOT “We are not your kind“(2019),”.5: The Gray Chapter“(2014) and”All hope is gone“(2008) reached number one on the US charts, while”Volume 3: (The Subliminal Verses)“(2004) to No. 2,”Iowa“(2001) to number 3 and finally”Slipknot(1999) at 51.

“Here are the other places that reached the rankingsConclusion, so far“In various states:

Australia: 1

Germany: 1

United Kingdom: 1

Switzerland: 1

Finland: 2

Sweden: 2

New Zealand: 2

Belgium: 3

Scotland: 3

France: 5

Netherlands: 6

Ireland: 7

Japan: 11

Italy: 20