Biden acknowledges the Armenian genocide and tensions with Turkey. Ankara summons US ambassador

Armenian Genocide: 1915 106 years since the Holocaust

According to the Turkish state-run newspaper Anatoly, the US ambassador’s conference had already been announced by the Turkish Foreign Minister: “We strongly condemn and condemn the US President’s announcement of the events of 1915.” Tensions erupted after the US president officially acknowledged the Armenian genocide in a statement issued by the White House, explaining that it “confirms history” and that Turkey “should not be blamed.” “But we want this to never happen again,” Biden argued. “Turkey has no lessons from anyone in its own history,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu responded immediately. In this regard, in a message to the Armenian Patriots in Istanbul, Erdogan also denounced the “politicization” of the debate on genocide by third parties. “This is a powerful move,” Armenian Prime Minister Nicole Bashinian called instead.