The cockpit glass cracked, and the Boeing was forced to turn back

An All Nippon Airlines domestic flight in Japan had to return to its departure airport after take-off due to a fault being detected broke down On one of the cockpit windows: Fortunately, everything went well in the end and there were no casualties either among the six crew members or among the 59 passengers.

The incident occurred today, Saturday, January 13, at approximately 12:10 local time, on board a plane. Boeing 737 ANA Flight: Flight NH1182 was supposed to take passengers from the city of Sapporo, on the island of Hokkaido, to Toyama, the capital of the prefecture of the same name located on Honshu, the main island of Japan. When the crew in the cockpit discovered a crack in the glass, the plane immediately returned to Sapporo, landing again at New Chitose Airport at around 12.10pm (4.10am in Italy).

A spokesman for All Nippon Airways, Japan's main airline, revealed that a crack occurred while the plane was flying overhead HakodateIt is a coastal city also located on the island of Hokkaido. “The fracture did not affect flight control or pressure.” The airline spokesman said. The landing took place safely and without any problems.

Aviation expert John Strickland reports that the cause of the crash remains unknown: “These are things that can happen. Something could have hit the glass, for example a bird, or large hailstones. It's not a rare event.” . “Sometimes the breakage can also occur due to corrosion of the glass, but in this case we are talking about an absolutely improbable incident.” . “However, in general, these things happen, and it is impossible to say exactly how often they happen.” Consider him an expert.

There were 59 passengers and 6 crew members on board, but none of them were injured or had any problems. The company immediately organized alternative flights for passengers.