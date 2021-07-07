The arrest of the Russian and Estonian consul Mart Latte in St. Petersburg: “Discovered while receiving classified material”

He was caught red-handed Material What do the Russian security forces think? class. Thus, government police Moscow The Estonian Consul in Saint Petersburg was arrested, latte mart, suspected of carrying out activities spy towards the union. The FsbAnd Russian intelligence, in a statement, explained that the European diplomat’s activity is considered “hostile” and “incompatible” with his status, which theoretically protects him from any judicial proceedings.
At the moment, the Estonian government has not made official statements, but it is not the first time that a diplomatic confrontation has occurred between Moscow and the Baltic Republic. over there Russia He has already expelled Estonian diplomats twice this year, in retaliation for the expulsion of Russian diplomats before Tallinn.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: we never need you like at this moment
In these difficult and unusual times, it is necessary to ensure that Information quality. for us from ilfattoquotidiano.it The only gentlemen are the readers. Unlike others, we want to provide journalism that is open to all, without financial barriers. Your contribution is essential to enable us to do this.
Be supportive too
Thank you,
Peter Gomez
Previous article
Covid, Spanish CTS: “Urgently close nightclubs with curfew in mind”. Catalonia reimposes restrictive measures
More Stories
Belarus, 14 years old to former candidate Victor Papariko – Ultima Ora
Turkey: The unveiling of Erdogan’s luxury villa is controversial – the world
Algeria, nearly 200 people got drunk after swimming in the Mediterranean: “178 were hospitalized with lung infections”