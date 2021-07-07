The arrest of the Russian and Estonian consul Mart Latte in St. Petersburg: “Discovered while receiving classified material”

He was caught red-handed Material What do the Russian security forces think? class. Thus, government police Moscow The Estonian Consul in Saint Petersburg was arrested, latte mart, suspected of carrying out activities spy towards the union. The FsbAnd Russian intelligence, in a statement, explained that the European diplomat’s activity is considered “hostile” and “incompatible” with his status, which theoretically protects him from any judicial proceedings.

At the moment, the Estonian government has not made official statements, but it is not the first time that a diplomatic confrontation has occurred between Moscow and the Baltic Republic. over there Russia He has already expelled Estonian diplomats twice this year, in retaliation for the expulsion of Russian diplomats before Tallinn.