world Image not available USA: Trump gets 48% in Republican primary polls in Iowa, voting tomorrow The former president will receive the support of 48% of local voters, while the race for second place will see the former ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, prevail over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by 16% to 20%.

the Republican primaries To choose the candidate The upcoming presidential elections The Americans are leaving with Donald Trump A great advantage is seen in yeahThis is the state in which the long nomination race will begin tomorrow, January 15.

I reconnaissanceConducted among a sample of citizens intending to vote in local caucuses, it is produced for the Des Moines Register, NBC News, and Mediacom and is traditionally considered a reliable reference point a few hours before voting.

In fourth place came biotechnology entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy with 8%. After Iowa, which appoints 40 delegates to the GOP convention, the primary calendar sees off New Hampshire To vote on January 23 (both Democrats from Republicans) and will peak on Super Tuesday, March 5th.

