Why Italy is playing in America against Venezuela and Ecuador | National teams

General rehearsals for Luciano Spalletti's Italy will begin in June to defend the trophy they won three years ago at the European Championships in Germany. These days the Azzurri have two of four friendlies scheduled before the tournament kicks off, the national team will play against Venezuela and Ecuador. At the end of the 29th matchday of Serie A, the players invited for these two matches will gather in Coverciano and then they will leave for America where the two friendlies will be played.

Why Italy plays friendlies in America – The choice to play at a distance of 7 thousand km is due to the confederation's desire to feel the atmosphere up close in view of the 2026 World Cup, which is planned in the USA, Canada and Mexico. A first impact with the environment, hoping to qualify without winning the last two editions. However, there is also an economic reason behind the decision to fly to the US: Both tournaments in Florida and New Jersey will generate substantial revenue for Italy.

Calendar of Italy – The first of two scheduled friendly matches against Venezuela will be played Thursday, March 21 at 10 p.m (Italian time) in Florida, on the US East Coast. Three days later, Spalletti's national team will engage further north Sunday, March 24 They will challenge Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, home of the New York Red Bulls. The first match of the Copa America football series in June will feature Italy's two opponents, Venezuela and Ecuador.