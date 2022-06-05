Civil defense notice for thunderstorms, hail and strong winds; Areas at risk ILMETEO.it

Weather warning: Civil defense warning for thunderstorms, hail and strong winds; Areas at risk

Bad weather: rain and storms along the way. Yellow Warning in 4 Areas

National Civil Defense Warning A new unstable southwesterly storm will hit our northern regions on Sunday, June 5, with storms intensifying, especially in the middle hours of the day. At the same time, in the central-south, further infiltration of North African hot air will bring the maximum temperature back to very high values.

Based on the available forecasts, the Department of Civil Defense, in agreement with the regions concerned – responsible for the implementation of civil defense systems in the affected areas – has issued warnings of adverse weather conditions that could extend previous climates. Meteorological events affecting different parts of the country can be determined in national summary, hydrological and hydraulic reviews reported in the National Review and Warning Bulletin.www.protezionecivile.gov.it)

From Sunday morning, June 5, Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna and the autonomous province of Bolzano will receive heavy rain or thundershowers. These events may be accompanied by heavy rain, hail, frequent electrical activity and strong winds.

Based on the expected events, the yellow alert was evaluated on Sunday, June 5 in the areas of Veneto and Lombardy, Trentino Aldo Adiz and Emilia-Romagna.

Based on the evolution of new forecasts and events, weather forecasts and important forecasts for Italy are updated daily and are available to the public on the Department of Civil Defense’s website (www.protezionecivile.gov.it). Rules of conduct to follow during bad weather. Information on regional alert levels, specific critiques that may affect individual territories, and adopted preventive measures are managed by regional civil defense structures, in connection with which the Department monitors the evolution of the situation.