How SABER Works, a light exoskeleton introduced by the US military

According to a study published by the US Army Center of Public Health, the military loses one million days of service (spread across all soldiers) each year due to back pain.

Code Name: Saber. Net of translation, “Sabre”, the new device issued by the US military is not an instrument of crime. On the contrary. SABER stands for Soldier Assistive Bionic Exosuit, a Lightweight exoskeleton Assists the Army in lifting materials during logistics operations. It weighs only three pounds, isn’t heavy, and straps around the shoulders and legs. SABER is activated with a button: when a weight is moved, a belt system is activated. The straps tighten and direct constant forces on the back that reduce the impact of the load.

No external metal exoskeleton, no nanoparticles stored in a titanium casket and no rockets hidden behind your back. Nothing iron man In short. The Saber is a simple and bulky accessory developed in cooperation with the military Vanderbilt University.

Also clarifying the distance from the Marvel hero Carl Zelig, Vanderbilt University design professor: “The military initially tried to recreate Iron Man-style devices. There were designs on full-body robotic systems. Ultimately they do nothing because these systems are too complex, heavy and expensive”.

Consequences of back pain: One million days of service lost

SABER wears advanced weapons capable of flying outside the atmosphere and communicating with satellite coverage. However, this technology will make the army’s work more efficient and thus reduce downtime back pain. According to researchOur Army Public Health CenterLow back pain results in one million days of lost or limited service each year. The U.S. military has 475,000 troops and 198,000 reserves. SABER has already been tested: it has been tested by about 100 soldiers and in 2023 it will become part of official military equipment.