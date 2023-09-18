The case of the influencer who disappointed the pizza chef Porzio in Naples, the stories disappear when the receipt arrives. She defends herself and he responds – on video

The influencer didn’t really expect to foot the bill. Especially after everyone got to know her between the tables of Erico Porzio’s pizzeria, on the seafront in Naples. So, when the receipt arrived, all the published stories were deleted, out of spite. The case that sparked heated debate on social media continues to be recounted in more detail today by the famous Neapolitan pizza chef, who has no regrets about making the influencer pay like everyone else. The distant clash has been going on for more than 24 hours now, when the affair was reported by Porzio who was not present when the girl had dinner at his restaurant, and only found out what happened after seeing her review. Although she was “happy and satisfied with the service and the pizza – writes the pizza chef – she wrote some stories on Instagram, but after I presented her with the bill she deleted them.”

She explains herself in the review why she decided to remove all the published content. «Hey guys, thanks again for the custom pizza, pictures, needle and cotton above all. I’ve found myself forced to delete videos and photos from my stories because, as you can imagine, that definitely works for me. I don’t sponsor companies for free, at most I deal with the exchange of goods/services. So – continues the influencer who explains his straight forward method – I give a positive review of the company or product to be sponsored in exchange for the service or the product itself provided for free (all in capital letters, ed.). I appreciate your friendly welcome, but in short, you will understand that business is business!”

to Fan page Influencer Barbara Gambatesa came out and explained that according to her there was an agreement, after some employees of the pizzeria recognized her and asked her for a selfie. She says she also felt ridiculous: “The version of events is a little different. There were no black and white written agreements. But there was a mutual agreement. This sentence may not have come from Eriko, but all of their sentences testify to an orchestrated collaboration. I advertised for free from my phone and their phones. But, in the end, if I see that there is no longer an exchange, I am forced to remove everything.” The issue seems far from clarified, since in a video posted on his social networks, Porzio explained that in fact it was not There is an agreement with the influencer and no one at the club has ever contacted her.

