The Bills ruin another Thanksgiving for the Lions, and the Cowboys and Vikings win

The last Thursday of November in the US is synonymous with Thanksgiving And for decades, that means, too Triple match NFL With which you pass the time between one course and another at the table. According to tradition It opens today at Ford Field in Detroit, with the Lions on the field. They also moved one step away from the exciting surprise. In fact, the Buffalo Bills save themselves when the photo finishes with a score of 25-28after Tyler Bass’ 45-yard field goal came on the clock.

week 12 programme

Updated results and rankings

NFL season dates

Both teams provided excellent entertainment, with constant back and forth from the early stages of the match. The hosts also found the advantage early in the final quarter, when Goff found Chark in the end zone and then Williams managed a two-point conversion to make it 22-19. Josh Allen answers the present and finds Diggs taking the lead 25-22, but with 28 seconds left, Detroit managed to snatch the tie at 25-25 with a wild kick from Badgley from 51 yards out. over time? No way. It takes a Bills quarterback twenty-one seconds to gain 48 yards. It all starts with an unusual and risky pass, again to Diggs, which is 36 yards. Then two precious runs make the bass’ job easier for the winning kick. And for the sixth year in a row, Lions fans see their celebration day shattered.

to me Second game of the day we are moving as always to AT&T in Arlington Texas to match Cowboys, who are home to the New York Giants’ rivals this year. An important challenge for sure in the main qualifiers. Dallas started poorly, with Prescott allowing himself two interceptions during the first half, finishing 7-13 in favor of the New York franchise. Here, 13 points scored by the Giants will remain until the end of the game. In the second half of the game, the American team took control of the game, with particularly inspiring tight ends. Prescott connects with Schultz twice in the end zone, then comes the final seal by Hendershot. Giants find they can only shorten the distance until it is too late. Finishing 28-20 for the McCarthy-coached team, who are alone in second place in the NFC East.

in the spirit of balanceEvening event starring the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots. Quick reaction from the Minnesota franchise after last Sunday’s debacle against Dallas. Ending a high-scoring 33-26 game, veteran Adam Thielen decided on a touchdown When there were nine minutes left on the clock. Again unstoppable Justin Jefferson, who gained 139 yards and a touchdown. Mac Jones (382 yards, 2 touchdown passes) delivers a more than solid performance on one of the toughest courts in the entire league, but it’s not enough for the Patriots, who, despite a positive record of 6-5, find themselves last in the AFC East.