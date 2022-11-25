England vs USA, am I a legend or a fourth grader? November 25 TV

On prime time TV, RaiUno will broadcast the football match between England and the United States on Friday 25 November from 7.45pm., valid for the group stage of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Live from Al Bayt Stadium, commentary by Alberto Remedio and Antonio Di Gennaro, interviews with Stefano Rizzato; In the studio of Alessandro Antinelli and Lilly Adani.

It was followed by the “Circolo dei Mondial” at 10.15. The program chronicles the event in Qatar using football as a global lens to interpret contemporary society. Sport, information and entertainment come together in a new story for these – very special World Championships, played for the first time in the fall. Also at the table with the presenter was the set consisting of Sara Simoni, Juri Chichi and Diego Antonelli. In each episode there is a big surprise guest, the protagonist of discussions and “challenges” in the studio.

On RaiDue at 21.20, the date with the series “SWAT”. The episode will be proposed as “Dirty Deeds”: Fred Hale loses his son after a kidney transplant and embarks on a crusade against the hospital committee that refused him an official operation. Rapid intervention in force.

A space for news stories on Rete4 at 9.20pm with “Quarto gradi”conducted by Gianluigi, Nuzzi and Alessandra Fierro.

On La7 at 21.15 there will be “Propaganda Live”conducted by Diego Bianchi aka Zorro”.

For those who prefer to see a Movie, on RaiTre at 21.25 there is “The Life That Will Come – Itself”; on Canale5 at 21.30 “My brother, my sister”; on Italia1 at 21.20 “I am a legend”; on Rai4 at 21.20 “Jailbirds”; on La5 at 21.05 “… Polly finally arrived”; On Iris at 20.55 “Courage… kill yourself” and on Italia2 at 21.10 “Cell 213 – Damnation”.

A space for classical music on Rai5 at 21.15 with “Before the premiere – The Golden Lion – Jules Verne”. The 2022 Music Biennale awards the Golden Lion Award for Lifetime Achievement to composer Giorgio Battistelli. He opened the International Festival with Jules Verne, an act who dedicated his work outside the Alps 37 years ago. Battistelli also tries his hand and the interpreters are the three musicians performing Ars Lodi.

Finally, on La7D at 9:30 p.m., “Joséphine, Ange Gardien,” with Mimie Mathy; And on Mediaset Extra at 21.05, the live broadcast from the “Big Brother VIP” house

These are the programs scheduled for tonight except for last minute changes made by the TV networks.