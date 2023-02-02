February 2, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

“Fantastic Frame” with Sigfrido Ranucci, Pupi Avati and Claudio Santamaria

Lorelei Reese February 2, 2023 1 min read

With irony, self-irony, quote and self-quote, Geppi Cucciari included “Splendida Cornice” for the episode broadcast on Thursday 2 February at 21.25 on Rai 3. Guests: Sigfrido Ranucci, who will reveal the most “complex” background of the transmission “Splendida cornice”; director Pupi Avati, who will praise the lie; And always on the subject of lies, the actor Claudio Santamaría who would read an amusing piece by Umberto Eco about Pinocchio. Then the meeting with American writer Madeline Miller, author of the bestselling book “The Song of Achilles”, returned to the sales charts thanks to the “Book Dealer” phenomenon. In this regard, there will also be a tiktoker “labibliotecadidafne”, who will meet the unique and original book influencer, Piero Dorfles. And since the Italian Song Festival is only a few days away, Rocco Tanica and singer Gimón, thanks to the help of artificial intelligence, will put Sanremo songs to the test.
Together with Geppi Cucciari the band was led by Nicola “Ballo” Balestri, the acclaimed Roberto Mercadini and the Italian teacher Andrea Maggi. This week’s panel was formed by linguist and university professor Giuseppe Antonelli, astrophysicist Amalia Ercole Finzi, Babek Genovese and writer Esther Viola.

See also  Enrico Papi and back to Mediaset: "Bullying by powerful colleagues"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

The metaverse should be private by design

February 2, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The Mandalorian, Disney+ kicks off season 3 countdown with a new feature [VIDEO]

February 2, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

TV programs tonight, today, February 1, 2023: Rai movies, Mediaset and Sky Live

February 1, 2023 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

3 min read

What is the icy Siberian wind approaching Burian, Italy » ILMETEO.it

February 2, 2023 Noah French
3 min read

“I put diesel instead of petrol, can you lend me 10 euros?” But he’s a serial fraud

February 2, 2023 Karen Hines
1 min read

“Fantastic Frame” with Sigfrido Ranucci, Pupi Avati and Claudio Santamaria

February 2, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Negative calorie foods. what does that mean? full list

February 2, 2023 Karen Hines