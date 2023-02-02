“Fantastic Frame” with Sigfrido Ranucci, Pupi Avati and Claudio Santamaria

With irony, self-irony, quote and self-quote, Geppi Cucciari included “Splendida Cornice” for the episode broadcast on Thursday 2 February at 21.25 on Rai 3. Guests: Sigfrido Ranucci, who will reveal the most “complex” background of the transmission “Splendida cornice”; director Pupi Avati, who will praise the lie; And always on the subject of lies, the actor Claudio Santamaría who would read an amusing piece by Umberto Eco about Pinocchio. Then the meeting with American writer Madeline Miller, author of the bestselling book “The Song of Achilles”, returned to the sales charts thanks to the “Book Dealer” phenomenon. In this regard, there will also be a tiktoker “labibliotecadidafne”, who will meet the unique and original book influencer, Piero Dorfles. And since the Italian Song Festival is only a few days away, Rocco Tanica and singer Gimón, thanks to the help of artificial intelligence, will put Sanremo songs to the test.

Together with Geppi Cucciari the band was led by Nicola “Ballo” Balestri, the acclaimed Roberto Mercadini and the Italian teacher Andrea Maggi. This week’s panel was formed by linguist and university professor Giuseppe Antonelli, astrophysicist Amalia Ercole Finzi, Babek Genovese and writer Esther Viola.