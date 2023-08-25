In athletics, Noah Lyles dominates the 200m, but remains far behind Bolt’s world record

He promised fire and flames, announced devastating times, He was interested in the results of the alien-limiting chronometer, and he mentioned it over and over again He will break the world record set by Usain Bolt. None of this. Noah Lyles is the world champion in the 200 metresBut over time A far cry from the famous Thunderbolt performance. The Jamaican flew in at 19.19 on August 20, 2009, and the American had promised to achieve a surreal 19.10 in Budapest, instead staying a long way from the legend: 19.52 with a headwind of 0.2 m/s. The 26-year-old will have to review his way of expressing himself, but he came back with the full score after serving time on trial.

Noah Lyles signed a golden speed double: After sealing the 100m in 9.83 obtained on Sunday evening, the American today confirmed himself as emperor of the sprint and triumphed over a pairing that had been missing since the days of Usain Bolt (the last one in Beijing in 2015). it’s about Fourth world title in his career For the Gainesville native: Today is the third in a row at the track half courseto which is clearly added what happened five days earlier in the Queen’s Run.

Noah Lyles’ stop was five cents short of his season’s best World Series performance, or rather a course of 19.47 a month ago in London in the Diamond League. On that occasion he organized Botswano Letsell Tebogo For only three cents, but today The African had to be content with the bronze medal With a time of 19.81 and climbed to the podium after a silver medal in the 100-meter race. The second place goes to the other American Erion Knighton (19.75), while Briton Zarnell Hughes, who shook in London the European record of Pietro Mina (19.73), was forced to finish fourth with a time of 20.02, ahead of the other American Kenneth Bednarik (20.07) and Canadian Andre de Grasse (19.75). 20.14 for the Olympic champion).

